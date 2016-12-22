Topgolf says goodbye to 2016 in style

After what some could conservatively refer to as a rough year, the end draws nearer by the hour. The community looks to clear off the dust, whether it be in solitude or surrounded by friends and family.

Topgolf, 13313 Pawnee Drive, provides Oklahoma City a means by which to raise a glass to the good, the bad and the bizarre 2016 offered in addition to hope for the new year — all while improving one’s golf swing.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at Topgolf features an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration keeping you out of the hustle and bustle of the bar scene and away from unneeded planning stress.

“New Year’s Eve at Topgolf is a one-of-a-kind experience that provides the fun atmosphere everyone is looking for without the rowdy, crowded bar or club scene that’s almost always overpriced and overrated,” said Ken Branstetter, director of operations for Topgolf’s Oklahoma City location.

No mulligans

Topgolf’s celebration includes unlimited gameplay, live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu, music and dancing.

General registration for Topgolf’s event includes a reserved bay on the first or third level for up to six people, unlimited gameplay 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and, of course, New Year’s Eve party favors.

Those willing to spend a little extra can partake in the VIP option, which includes all of the aforementioned perks as general registration in the reserved VIP bay on the main level, exclusive access to the Signature Event Room and access to the Chef’s Choice Buffet, a bottle of Chandon Rose for guests at least 21 years old and unlimited fountain drinks, coffee, tea and soda. A general bay reservation for six costs $225, and a VIP reservation is $450.

This is the third year Topgolf has hosted a New Year’s Eve party at its venues and the second at the OKC location. As the event typically sells out, Branstetter recommends purchasing tickets in advance.

Star play

Since it opened in the summer of 2015, response to OKC’s Topgolf location has been positive. Notable past visitors include Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma State University head football coach Mike Gundy and country music superstar Toby Keith.

“We are so pleased to be a part of the OKC community,” Branstetter said. “We recently placed sixth on the top workplaces list, which shows what a great place Topgolf is to work and play. We look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Players hit balls equipped with microchips tracking shots’ accuracy and distance while awarding points for hitting targets.

In addition to its 215-yard outfield, the OKC venue features a full-service restaurant and three bars, indoor gaming areas, a rooftop terrace, HDTVs at each bay and 3,000 square feet of private event space.

Once the new year has been properly celebrated, Topgolf gears up for the beginning of the Winter 2017 Leagues at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 and continues for a six-week regular season and two weeks of playoffs.

Visit topgolf.com.

Topgolf New Year’s Eve

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Topgolf

13313 Pawnee Drive

topgolf.com

405-607-7154

$225-$450

Print headline: Swing time, Topgolf’s year-end celebration includes unlimited gameplay and a whole lot more.