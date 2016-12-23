Mickey Mantle’s offers a laid-back, worry-free New Year’s Eve option

As it has since opening in 2000, Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse rings in each Oklahoma New Year with New York City style.

The Bricktown restaurant at 7 Mickey Mantle Drive features a four-course, seated New Year’s Eve dinner, optional wine and champagne pairings, party favors and live music. Guests who also attend the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Los Angeles Clippers that evening can enjoy complimentary limousine service to and from the arena.

Although guests partake in an upscale party and meal, restaurant director of private events and marketing Brittany Leemaster said there is no dress code.

“While we encourage our guests to come dressed to impress,” she said, “you can expect to see everything from Thunder gear to black-tie.”

Fresh food

Mickey Mantle’s New Year’s Eve menu changes yearly to provide new tastes for partygoers. This year, it offers rack of lamb, grilled oysters, lobster and rib-eye. Tickets are $89, and people making reservations for 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. are eligible for a $10 discount.

Local Top 40 band Cover Me Badd also performs. Guests can expect to hear a wide range of music, from Katy Perry to Michael Jackson, Leemaster said. If you need a specific tune, the band also will take requests.

Those wanting something that’s still classy but a little more relaxed can visit the venue’s #7 Lounge and Bar. The cigar lounge and upscale bar serves a limited New Year’s Eve menu. Reservations are highly recommended, Leemaster said.

All-nighter

At either venue, finding parking won’t be a problem, Leemaster said. Valet parking costs $8 per car.

“We are in the center of downtown, with hotels within walking distance,” Leemaster said. “You can make a night of it.”

Diners can top off the party with a midnight champagne toast that includes complimentary party favors. Guests are encouraged to take their time enjoying the celebration at Mickey Mantle’s; Leemaster understands many people hit multiple events on New Year’s Eve, and restaurant staff is prepared to accommodate guests needing to make it out to other special events, including the Thunder game.

Call 405-272-0277 to make reservations. The doors open at 4 p.m., and staff will seat tables until midnight.

New Year’s Eve

4 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse

#7 Lounge and Bar

7 Mickey Mantle Drive

mickeymantlesteakhouse.com

405-272-0777

Four-course NYE menu

Appetizers:

Mushrooms a la Davalos

Blackened pan-seared diver scallops

Grilled oysters

Crab cake

Salads:

Caesar

Blue crab and roasted corn chowder

Hearts of romaine

Kale

Entrees:

16-oz New York strip

North Atlantic lobster tail

Smoked sea bass

7/10-oz blue ribbon filet

Pistachio pesto encrusted rack of lamb

18-oz charcoal-smoked rib-eye

Dessert:

Campfire Cake (chocolate cake, peanut butter sauce, chocolate mousse, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker crumble)

Print headline: Double play. Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse and #7 Lounge and Bar pampers downtown diners with special menus and a party.