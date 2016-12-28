[Artspace] at Untitled celebrates new retail shop with exhibit

“When you buy something from the [HIVE], you can be sure that no one else has it,” said [Artspace] at Untitled financial advisor and board president Lissa Barr Shaw as she led guests on a tour through the retail art space inside the gallery at 1 NE Third St.

The exhibit, Bees of the [HIVE], opened in time for the holidays, and guests can still visit through Saturday.

[HIVE], [Artspace] at Untitled’s new retail shop, holds many everyday objects that local artists have rendered extraordinary. From colorful portable mugs made of marble to silk-printed scarves, every corner of the store features handmade gifts and objects.

“We’re all about featuring local artists,” Shaw said. “There is a price range and taste level here to suit everyone. … We have sculpture, pottery and paintings, but we also have greeting cards, jewelry, skin and beauty products made in Oklahoma and so many other objects and products.”

Untitled shows artists’ works in multiple forms. In conjunction with the store opening, the gallery’s Bees of the [HIVE] exhibit features new, large-scale works from [HIVE] artists.

Incorporating elements of fine art and interior design, artists Whitney Forsyth, Nic Annette Miller, George Wilson, Don Narcomey, Marc Barker, David Phelps, Kenny McCage, Paul Medina, Susie Clinard, Adam Lanman, Beatriz Mayorca, Taylor Painter Wolfe, Lanny Fiegenschuh and Christie Hackler filled Untitled’s space with innovative installation pieces. One room features handcrafted furniture that functions as décor and storage in one.

“We’re representing artists from OKC and Tulsa and also smaller towns throughout the state,” Shaw said. “It’s really inspiring to see all the diverse talent our state holds, and we hope it pushes other artists to keep creating new works.”

Continued growth

In truth, the “hive” extends beyond Untitled’s gallery space, where an art workshop buzzes with classes and programs for guests of all ages.

“We have such big plan for 2017 with exhibitions and programming,” Shaw said. “Right now, we have cardmaking classes, where guests can learn about printing presses. In January, we’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Untitled becoming a nonprofit organization. We’re incredibly fortunate to function as more than just a gallery for the community.”

Shaw said founder Laura Warriner, who purchased Untitled’s building after it was damaged in the 1995 Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building terrorist bombing, transformed the space into the nonprofit organization it is today.

“Laura has been key to Untitled’s success, and she has almost 50 years of experience in the art world,” Shaw said. “Since she’s recently come on as our creative director, Laura has completely revitalized [Artspace] as a place to display works and as a space for artists to create.”

The venue features a large, shoppable gallery, an upstairs living space for artists-in-residence and a storefront boasting hundreds of one-of-a-kind objects.

“I want people to know that this is a welcoming space for everyone,” Shaw said. “Hopefully the [HIVE] store creates that sense of public openness. You don’t have to know anything about art to enjoy the shop, but we also hope you stay to learn about our exhibit art.”

Visit 1ne3.org.

Bees of the [HIVE]

10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Saturday

[Artspace] at Untitled

1 NE Third St.

1ne3.org

405-815-9995

Free

Print headline: Buzz-worthy, Artspace at [Untitled] hosts Bees of the [HIVE], celebrating the opening of its new shop, through Saturday.