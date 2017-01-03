Cover Teaser: Oklahoma Gazette remembers 2016 and makes predictions

P.8 What a dumpster fire of a year! Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant bailed for California. Climate change denier and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt bailed for Washington D.C. to lead president-elect Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency. Gov. Mary Fallin, always the bridesmaid, was denied several opportunities to bail. Esteemed Rep. John Bennett fought to resurrect a twice-killed bill telling transgender Oklahomans which pot they could you-know-what in. We at Chicken-Fried News round up the year’s top stories and our predictions for 2017 with our tongues firmly planted in our cheeks. Happy New Year! By Gazette Staff.