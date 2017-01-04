OKG Shop: Strong start

The best thing about a new year is it presents the opportunity for a fresh start. What that means for anybody depends on their priorities. Some strive to lose weight, and others want to read more books or start a new hobby. Whatever the case might be, Oklahoma Gazette has pulled together a list of local retailers equipped to give anyone looking for a new beginning their best shot at success. By Ben Luschen | Photos Garett Fisbeck, Gazette / file and provided

YMCA of Greater OKC

Several metro locations

ymcaokc.org/classes

The top goal for many Americans each new calendar year is to get active. There might be no better way to do so than with a YMCA membership. They have gym facilities, of course, but a wide variety of classes and programs can help make fitness more fun than just lifting weights. Many locations also include a pool and youth sports programs.

Reserve National Insurance

601 E. Britton Road

reservenational.com

405-658-3018

Does the Affordable Care Act not seem like such an affordable option? Make security and peace of mind a priority in 2017 by giving Bryan Waters a call and setting up a custom-fit insurance policy. Reserve National is a member of Better Business Bureau of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and offers packages for life, health and accident insurance.

OK Runner

1189 E. 15th St., Edmond

myokrunner.com

405-285-1455

The new year might be the perfect time to get off the couch and start jogging the neighborhood, and it’s a good idea to consult a few experts before jumping right into the activity. Luckily, OK Runner has the knowledge and quality equipment to make running safe and efficient. The trained staff can pair any customer with the shoes and footwear best for his or her body. While known for its original Edmond location, shoppers should not overlook the Norman location at 3720 W. Robinson Ave.

Executive Hair Design

820 W. Main St.

hairreplacementoklahomacity.com

405-300-8692

Few things will help someone confidently take on 2017 quite like a full head of luscious hair. The fine folks at Executive Hair Design make sure everyone has that opportunity. Its wide selection of hair-replacement services include human hair wigs, custom wigs, medical wigs and human hair replacement. Employees are thorough and committed to making sure each customer receives superior quality service and care.

Native Roots Market

131 NE Second St.

nativerootsmarket.com

405-310-6300

Ever get three-quarters of the way through the big, name-brand potato chip bag you bought at the same big-name superstore you’ve been shopping at the last 24 months and think, “Why am I always eating this stuff?” Fear not, for Native Roots exists to help change your habits for the better. Start eating fresh and local in 2017 while selecting from the downtown market’s high-quality selection of organic produce and meats from select local farmers.

Dog Dynasty Grooming Salon

5026 N. May Ave.

405-602-3004

While contemplating a new hairdo for the new year, it’s important not to forget that Fido deserves some pampering too. Dog Dynasty is known for great service and quality pet grooming. Its groomers can tame the hair of even the rowdiest fur babies. A quick flea bath and a quality trim will have any pet looking dapper and dandy for 2017. Just make sure to keep the dog out of the mud for a few days.

Print headline: Strong start