Riversport Adventures launches its first Indoor Golf Shootout

Even diehard golfers balk at putting snow tires on their carts and losing their balls in massive drifts, but Riversport Adventures offers a warm alternative to the season’s cold fairways.

Utilizing the complex’s new indoor sports simulator, Riversport hosts its inaugural Indoor Golf Shootout beginning Jan. 16 at SandRidge Youth Pavilion, 800 Riversport Drive, in the Boathouse District.

The simulator, which supports other activities such as soccer and tennis, will provide the participating teams with advanced simulations of renowned courses such as Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida, and Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego, California.

Greg Newby, marketing coordinator at Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation, said the simulation is an improvement over the original projection units, providing golfers with both accurate play and realistic views.

“Basically, you have an actual golf setup where you hit the ball into the video screen and then the sensors pick up how far and how straight you hit it,” he said.

For the Indoor Golf Shootout, men’s, women’s and co-ed teams of four players and one alternate will draw tee times on weekday evenings or Saturdays to play nine holes of golf, with heads-up matches scheduled on a round-robin format.

The event culminates with the Riversport Shootout Championship in the spring, in which the top two teams from each category will face off for the win.

Newby said the Indoor Golf Shootout is part of Riversport’s plan to offer fitness alternatives during the winter, when many people revert to sedentary lifestyles.

While traditional gym-based fitness gets many people through the cold weather, competitions provide people with a break from the monotony of treadmills and spinning cycles. The shootout joins other Riversport winter events such as February’s indoor rowing, canoeing and kayaking championship.

“There’s a lot of people in the Oklahoma City area who like playing golf and like staying active, but in the winter months, it’s harder to do that,” Newby said. “So we’re working on ways for people to maintain their activity.”

In May 2016, the Boathouse District added Riversport Rapids, a MAPS 3 project that offers whitewater enthusiasts a local alternative to Colorado River rafting and kayaking trips, and the area’s expansion continued in September with the installation of the Velosolutions Pump Track, which was built in part through a grant from the federal Recreational Trails Program.

At 15,000 square feet, it is the largest seamless asphalt biking and skating track in the U.S., and its embedded electronic timing systems allow users to compete with other athletes on Velosolutions tracks in New York, Utah, Canada and Thailand.

“A lot of kids like to come over after school — they get a really good workout,” Newby said. “And we’ve been approached by some cycling groups to host races and stuff, so that’s something we’re looking to expand next year.”

Plenty of hardy souls will get on their boards and bikes even during the cold weather, but for the winter-averse, Newby said Riversport wants to add as many indoor options as possible.

“Those are just kind of the beginnings of what you can do to stay active in the wintertime,” he said.

Registration for the Indoor Golf Shootout is $240 per team and closes Thursday.

Visit riversportokc.org.

Print headline: Splash shot, Riversport OKC offers winter activity options with its Indoor Golf Shootout.