P.4 In the past decade, as social media has evolved, your friends and parents (and grandparents), companies and other organizations created, shared or exchanged everything from ideas, pictures, videos, interests, opinions, jokes, complaints and experiences to news. Indeed, social media is a key part of modern life. Oklahoma Gazette examines how it should be used and what should and should never, ever, ever be shared. By Gazette Staff. Cover design Christopher Street.