Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show returns

Planners of the Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show, happening Jan. 20-22 at State Fair Park, 3001 General Pershing Blvd., will construct a tiny house village, hold a food truck rally, host crafty make-and-take stations and fill the bustling three-day agenda with presentations by home-and-garden show celebrities, gardeners, chefs and other experts.

The January home and garden show welcomes 550 exhibitors, said show manager Rae Ann Saunders.

“[They] encompass every facet of home remodeling and repair, décor, design and gardening and landscaping,” Saunders said.

The event occupies three State Fair Park buildings: Centennial Building, Cox Pavilion and the new Bennett Event Center.

“We are the first event to be held in the new building,” Saunders said. “It’s exciting and a little bit of a challenge to be first.”

During the show on Jan. 22, walkways between the three buildings are transformed into a food truck rally site.

One of the most of-the-moment exhibits planned for the show is the tiny house village, Saunders said. Tiny houses, or homes usually 400 square feet or smaller, have captured the collective national fancy of late, and a group of them from around the country will comprise a diminutive township in Bennett Event Center.

Among them will be Tiny Homes of Oklahoma builder Michelle Wunder.

“We are a brand-new company launched in October,” Wunder said. “We will be bringing our model home, which is completely finished with luxury materials like hardwood flooring, granite, waterfall counter tops, hand washed cedar walls and gorgeous tile.”

Wunder attributes the current fascination with diminutive domiciles to a new notion of what luxury means.

“The fact that people can quickly pay off a home and that it can be something portable and that they don’t have to give up a high-end interior means freedom,” Wunder said. “It’s letting people live lives filled with experiences instead of things.”

All-star presenters

Presentations happen each hour on the Cox Pavilion Lifestyle Stage. Featured local experts include Guilford Gardens owner and Kam’s Kookery chef Kamala Gamble; Prairie Earth Gardens’ Julia Laughlin, who discusses vegetable gardening and edible landscaping; and representatives from Rebuilding Together OKC, the event’s nonprofit partner.

Nationally recognized stars of the DIY world will take the stage, too. HGTV’s Matt Fox, who hosts the popular Room by Room emcees the Lifestyle Stage during the three-day event and also leads a series of weekend project demonstrations done completely with supplies found at home improvement stores.

Jason Cameron, who hosts DIY Network shows Man Caves, Sledgehammer and Desperate Landscapes, walks guests through techniques for making dreary landscapes cheery. Joel Karsten, creator of the straw bale gardening method, shares techniques for growing vegetables, and locally owned Tony’s Tree Plantation constructs a 2,200 square-foot landscape for visitors to walk through.

Visit oklahomacityhomeshow.com.

Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show

noon-9 p.m. Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 21 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 22

State Fair Park

3001 General Pershing Blvd.

oklahomacityhomeshow.com

712-269-9582

Free-$12

Print headline: Big trends, Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show features a large-scale tiny home township, home and garden experts, a food truck rally and more.