P.4 Recently, Oklahoma Corporation Commission dubbed our state the “earthquake capital of the world.” The Sooner State experienced 850 earthquakes in 2015 and 623 quakes last year. Scientific evidence proves wastewater injection wells, tied to oil and gas hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is causing them. “I tell people you are lubricating the fault zone,” said Oklahoma Geological Survey lead seismologist Jacob Walter. By Laura Eastes. Cover by Chris Street.