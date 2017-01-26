The Oklahoma Bridal Show takes another trip down the aisle

Wedding season has transformed from shorter spring/summer months into a year-round obligation for brides, grooms, families and guests.

With a saturated wedding industry, pressure to Instagram every moment with signature hashtags and jam-packed Pinterest board aspirations, it can be difficult to stay sane when planning the big day. The Oklahoma Bridal Show can help.

OKBride marketing director Carrie Streetman gave Oklahoma Gazette a preview of what the Sunday show at Cox Convention Center, 1 Myriad Gardens, will offer visitors anticipating their upcoming nuptials.

“We’ll have about 250 venues with discounts, a fashion show stage, music options, a bridal lounge and lots of chances for participants to win some prizes,” she said.

Last year, the show brought together over 1,000 brides-to-be and 3,000 people total. The first 500 brides to register will receive a bag full of goodies, while all who register will automatically be entered to win big prizes like honeymoon packages and cakes. Every attendee will feel like a winner with the show’s huge offering of venues.

From noon to 5 p.m., venues like David’s Bridal, Huntington Fine Jewelers, Macy’s, and many more will line the convention center’s floors.

“Our venues feature everything you could think of for a wedding and probably items you would’ve forgotten otherwise,” said Streetman. “We’ll have venues for cakes, florists, wedding invitations, location options, photography, lighting and local wedding planners to help make your day unique and special.”

Those who enjoy the culinary aspects of weddings the most are in luck. Opportunities to taste a variety of wedding offerings will satisfy a wide range of palates.

“Along with cake testing, several catering venues will showcase their food for attendees to try,” said Streetman. “It’s a great opportunity for brides and their families to figure out what kind of food they want to serve to guests.”

Those who love the catwalk are sure to enjoy the wedding gown and floral fashion show presentations featuring designs from local gown boutiques and the Oklahoma State Floral Association.

“Everyone’s favorite part of the show is seeing the latest trends in wedding gowns,” said Streetman. “The fashion show helps brides get ideas for their own wedding look and lets them see how the gowns move on an actual person.”

Newbies to The Oklahoma Bridal Show, be warned. Streetman advises first-time attendees to plan ahead for a stress-free experience.

“Wear comfortable shoes, make sure you eat and rest well the night before the show,” said Streetman. “Most importantly, plan your visit before attending. Know what venues and items interest you and stick to those.”

Devising a plan of action ensures brides and their parties actually enjoy the wedding process, which should be at the forefront of getting hitched. Above all, Streetman said a successful trip to the show should offer brides a sense of ease, knowing there’s an army of venues to make their day special.

“We really enjoy what we do,” said Streetman, “and it’s rewarding to see brides and their families leave the show more confident that their wedding days will be enjoyable and memorable.”

The Oklahoma Bridal Show

noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Cox Convention Center

1 Myriad Gardens

okbride.com

405-633-0366

$12.95-$15

Print headline: Get hitched, The Oklahoma Bridal Show returns and features vendors and a fashion show.