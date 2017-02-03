Gazedibles: Take-out treasures

Dining in a restaurant is a joy. You get to relax in comfortable chairs while friendly people bring you food to eat. There’s really only one downside: You’re expected to wear pants the entire time. Break free from the bonds of belts and slip into your jammies with these healthy takeout favorites. Because enjoying the talents of Oklahoma City’s chefs from the comfort of your couch is pretty joyful, too.

Green & Grilled

6220 Northwest Expressway, Suite B

greenandgrilled.com

405-563-2605

Juan Suarez knows about the simple excellence of straightforward food. The Green & Grilled menu is straightforward, and the food is satisfying. Guests can choose from four proteins — beef, chicken, pork and tofu — that are marinated overnight before being grilled. The preparation reduces calories and focuses on flavor. Side dish options include steamed rice, salads, fruits and vegetables, making the choice to eat right easier than ever.

Nourished Food Bar

131 Dean A. McGee Ave., Suite 115

nourishedfood.co

405-740-7299

Nourished Food Bar’s menu is always changing as owners Lindsey Riddle and Jamie Conway offer seasonal, satisfying and healthy dining options. From snacks like kale chips and hummus with carrots to hearty vegetarian chili and fresh tomato and basil pesto sandwiches, there is a lot of flavor in every life-sustaining bite. If getting to downtown Oklahoma City isn’t an option right now, Nourished offers a meal delivery service that lets customers across the metro pick up a combination of soups, salads and sandwiches.

The Fit Pig

722 N. Broadway Ave., Suite 100

thefitpig.com

405-290-7080

Breakfast is or isn’t the most important meal of the day, depending on who you ask. If you’re still a believer that it is, you need The Fit Pig. Dishes are marked as gluten-free, vegetarian and/or paleo, as in the sweet potato hash ($7.99), which blends pork, sweet potato and onion with special seasonings and is topped with maple syrup. Counting calories? So is The Fit Pig, which lists calories, carbs, fat, protein and sodium content for each menu item.

Coolgreens

multiple metro locations

1189 E. 15th St., Edmond

coolgreens.com

405-562-1020

Coolgreens is much more than just a salad bar, but big piles of leafy greens and a panoply of gourmet toppings are still what draw in most customers. Hard as it is to beat a Southwest Spicy salad full of poblano peppers, avocados, corn and black beans, Coolgreens also innovates new dishes. Its new quinoa bowl pairs high-protein, low-carb heritage grain with pan-seared chicken, cauliflower rice and asparagus tips for a meal that is filling and easy to eat on the go.

Provision Kitchen

6443 Avondale Drive

provision-kitchen.com

405-843-2310

Turn left or go straight? Wear a sweater or a jacket? Decisions, decisions, always decisions. The hardest decision of all might be trying to choose just one meal from Provision Kitchen’s hot bar. Each day, chef Beth Lyon and her kitchen crew create tasty entrees and nutritious sides. Maybe that’s why Provision now offers its Restore Program, which includes three meals and one or two snacks a day that fit in 1,200-, 1,500- or 1,800-calorie diets.

Cafe 7 Pastaria and Delicatessen

100 W. Main St., Suite 105

cafe7okc.com

405-748-3354, ext. 3

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and salads are the basis of Cafe 7’s extensive menu, making it easy for friends and families divided by taste to find common ground. If something light sounds good, order the signature salad with romaine lettuce and field greens, roasted chicken breast, toasted walnuts, cranberries and bacon. Your uncle can order a decadent chicken and bacon pizza with Alfredo sauce, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes.

Dot Wo Garden

6161 N. May Ave.

dot-wo.com

405-608-2388

Stop by Dot Wo Garden for some of the city’s best Chinese takeout. Freshly prepared, Dot Wo’s menu offers everything from Szechuan pork and sweet-and-sour chicken to house specialties including salt-and-pepper quail, seafood with sizzling rice and roasted halibut. Those wanting to sample a bit of everything ought to bring friends and order the chef’s special dinner. The egg roll and crab Rangoon, spicy Mongolian beef and Peking spare ribs will be new favorites.