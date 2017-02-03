OKG Shop: Uncommon love

All cards eventually get thrown out. All flowers eventually wilt. Show your loved one that you put some real thought into their Valentine’s Day gift this year by getting them something from outside the norm. We here at Oklahoma Gazette specialize in being a little odd ourselves, which is why we’ve catered this list off off-the-wall and unusual gifts for the apple of your eye.

Mann’s Best Friend

10600 S. Pennsylvania Ave.



mannsbf.com

405-703-3838

The first step to winning any person’s heart is to first win the trust of their dog. Curry Fido’s favor with the tasty, healthy and natural treats catered by Mann’s Best Friend. The shop carries not only the most nutritional treats for the furry friend in his or her life, but they also make sure each company they buy from is of high business character, so your gift can be of clean diet and conscience.

Green Goodies



58402 N. Classen Curve



greengoodiesokc.com

405-842-2288

Simple dietary restrictions shouldn’t keep your sweetie from a sweet treat. The fine folks at Green Goodies know this, which is why they make their cupcakes from scratch daily using all-natural ingredients. Their desserts come in both gluten-free and vegan varieties, and the espresso bar offers patrons the perfect complimenting beverage. If you and your Valentine are about to exchange wedding vows, keep Green Goodies catering in mind for all your cake needs.

Handle



12100 N. May Ave.



handleokc.com

405-302-6477

If your beau insists on keeping it local, then congratulations, you’ve found a keeper! Just like your favorite fiercely local alt-weekly, the people at Handle know the value of some hometown goods. With an ever-changing, maker-supplied inventory stocked with jewelry, arts, crafts and who knows what other surprises, it’s not a bad idea to take your honey up to The Shoppes at Northpark for a date browsing the store and strolling the mall.

Wilshire Gun

615 W. Wilshire Blvd.



wilshiregun.com



405-608-4999

What could be more romantic than some time alone with you, your honey and a preloaded pistol? Date night at Wilshire Gun is possibly one of the best value off-the-beaten-path date packages around. Aside from an hour of fun in the shooting range, the date night bundle come with food and drink from the Range Café built into the $100-$140 price. You will also be well prepared in case this Tinder date takes a dark and unexpected turn.

Bentley Hedges Travel – Travel Leaders

10011 S. Pennsylvania Ave.



405-237-3333

Swing for the fences this Valentine’s Day. If your relationship needs a spark, maybe a Las Vegas vacay or a casual cruise down to Cozumel will be like throwing jet fuel on your bonfire of love. Booking trips alone online is time-consuming and it is easy to get lost in a sea of choices. Leave the heavy lifting to the experts, and focus your energy on reigniting romance with that special someone.

Patricia’s

615 E. Memorial Road



patriciasgiftshop.com

405-755-8600

Flowers and chocolate are nice, but if you really want to be a winner on Valentine’s Day, spice up bedroom life with your significant other by bringing home one of the many sultry surprises found at Patricia’s. From lotions and lubes to a wide variety of sex toys, it’s hard to imagine anyone leaving unsatisfied. Be sure to check out Patricia’s other Oklahoma City location at 8009 W. Reno Ave.

