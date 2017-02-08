Chicken-Fried News: Kanter’s temper

Enes Kanter broke Thunder fans’ hearts — and his own arm — after losing a fight with a chair during the Jan. 27 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN.com said the Oklahoma City Thunder center showed his frustration during the game, at one point slapping the floor.

During a timeout, Kanter’s aggression toward inanimate objects continued as he punched a padded chair.

Rising up to defend itself and strike a blow for other mistreated seating — battered benches, karate-chopped couch cushions, oppressed ottomans — the chair shifted ever so slightly, catching Kanter’s right forearm against its metal edge.

Crack!

That sound was both a fracture in Kanter’s right ulna and the smashed hopes of Thunder fans for a spot in the playoffs. He’s already had successful surgery to repair his ulna, according to a team press release.

Oddly, the Thunder press release didn’t mention how Kanter’s arm was injured, just that it happened during the team’s 109-98 win over Dallas.

We at Chicken-Fried News are big fans of the big man who team leader Russell Westbrook has said is the best bench player in the NBA. Not only did the Turkey native also bring new life to Oklahoma City’s Turkish Food and Art Festival and help convert many of his teammates to a halal diet, but he also rocks a pretty mean mustache.

Reports say Kanter could miss two months as he heals. Maybe this will give him time to finally sit for a mural across from the Steven Adams wall in Film Row.