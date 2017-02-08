Food Briefs: Bleeding Hearts Brunch, United Fresh Start Foundation, Inner Circle and more

Bloody Valentine

Individual Artists of Oklahoma (IAO) adds art to Valentine’s Day weekend romance with its Bleeding Hearts Brunch and Coffee Tasting 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at IAO Gallery, 706 W. Sheridan Ave.

The nonprofit’s film committee selected five love-themed short films for guests, said executive director Laurence Myers Reese.

Dubbed a “Valentine’s Day brunch with an artistic flair,” the event also features music, bloody marys and food by Big Truck Tacos, Back Door BBQ and Cupcakes by Taylor.

“We have Elemental Coffee [Roasters] providing some cold brew for cocktails and more coffee provided by Leap Coffee Roasters,” Reese said.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Bleeding Hearts Brunch is also the last chance for guests to browse art from IAO’s annual juried show. Call 405-232-6060 or visit individualartists.org/brunch.

Fresh start

Homeland Stores and Dole Food Company joined forces Feb. 2 to donate two salad bars to Oklahoma City Public Schools.

United Fresh Start Foundation (UFSF) brokered the partnership in an effort to put more salad bars in schools and help increase the amount of fresh produce students eat.

The first salad bar was opened to students at Hawthorne Elementary School, 2300 NW 15th St., on Feb. 2 for lunch. The other salad bar will go to Classen School of Advanced Studies, 1901 N. Ellison Ave.

Because 33 percent of children are overweight or at risk of being overweight, the company is looking for new ways to support healthy eating, Dole corporate communications director Bil Goldfield said in a media statement.

Dole is trying to jumpstart the conversation about nutrition earlier in students’ lives by making fresh fruit and vegetables available through salad bars.

“By providing salad bars that will enable schools to offer a variety of produce choices each day, we are hopefully establishing healthier eating habits that will last a lifetime,” Goldfield said.

The donation is part of UFSF’s Salad Bars to Schools program, which has donated salad bars to more than 5,000 schools in the last six years

Masquerade events

Local social club Inner Circle, which is free to join, hosts a pair of events Friday for guests who want to meet and socialize at Jazmo’z Bourbon St. Cafe and Club One15, 115 E. Sheridan Ave.

An extended happy hour menu will be served 7:30-10 p.m. at Jazmo’z, 100 E. California Ave., with free appetizers and live music.

Next is a dress-up Valentine Masquerade party at Club One15 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Group members pay no cover and have access to the club’s VIP area.

Inner Circle will raffle off three yearly memberships to its app, which includes free appetizers at some local restaurants and no-charge entry to select clubs and bars.

To attend, members must reserve a spot at myinnercircleclub.com.