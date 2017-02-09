Chicken-Fried News: Business minor

An Oklahoma City teen was recently featured on The Learning Channel.

Hey, don’t roll your eyes just yet! This was not another mindless feature about the relationship between a spoiled youth pageant contestant and her opportunistic mother or a look into a day in the life of a family with twins, twins and sextuplets.

Instead, TLC featured 16-year-old Margo Gianos on Teen Tycoons, profiling her far-reaching natural lip balm business Honestly Margo. The episode premiered Feb. 6.

Gianos launched her business at age 12. According to a recent News9.com story, the young entrepreneur perfected her first flavor, pumpkin cheesecake, and took the finished product to school. It all sold like hotcakes — or maybe cheesecake.

“That’s when my mom told me, ‘You know, you’ve always wanted to have a business and you can actually do something with this if you want,’” the teen told News 9.

This Chicken-Fried News writer remembers when he was 12 years old and being paid $5 to eat a worm. That breakthrough in entrepreneurial thinking still pales in comparison to Gianos’ sprawling lip and body balm empire. Today, her product is for sale in 400 stores in the United States, Canada and Australia.

That sure beats stupid human tricks.