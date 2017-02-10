Gazedibles: Sugar rush

It doesn’t matter if your significant other is on a diet; you don’t show up on Valentine’s Day without candy unless you want to sleep on the couch. Save yourself an expensive round of treatments with a chiropractor and invest in some sweets for your sweetheart instead. The metro is a great place to find handcrafted truffles, classic candy bars, gummies of all shapes and sizes and even some out-there sodas. Remember, diets can always start again tomorrow.

42nd Street Candy Co.

4200 N. Western Ave., Suite C

facebook.com/42ndstreetcandy

405-521-8337

It’s physically possible to walk out of 42nd Street Candy Co. without a bag full of chocolate truffles, old-school candy bars and sour gummy worms, but it isn’t easy. One look at luxurious, bite-sized cocoa treats will activate anyone’s sweet tooth. Don’t be fooled by its small entryway (which also leads to VZD’s Restaurant & Bar); 42nd Street Candy Co. runs three rooms deep and offers chocolate-covered sunflower seeds, jelly beans, gum and more. Create a custom gift box to really make that special someone swoon.

Cocoaphilia

1878 Church Ave., Harrah

cocoaphiliaokc.com

405-323-1787

Formerly known as Fat Daddy Sweets, Alicia Helsley moved into a retail space in Harrah to sell her handmade chocolate treats at Cocoaphilia. The store’s name is apt, as anyone who visits probably has a deep appreciation for cocoa confections. The variety available is staggering. Cocoaphilia’s English toffee has a perfect, chewy crunch with a sweet, buttery flavor and the exotic chocolate-dipped orange peel brings a seductive mix of sweetness and bitterness with a citrus bite.

The Candy Basket

2001 W. Main St., Norman

facebook.com/thecandybasket



405-329-9009

Norman’s The Candy Basket started giving college students sugar rushes in 1989. What is the key to the sweets supplier’s longevity? Customer service. Whether it’s your first time in The Candy Basket or you’ve visited for years, the staff takes great care in making sure guests get what they’re looking for. Custom candy bars are a treat, as is the shop’s gourmet popcorn selection. Flavors run the gamut from salty and savory to delectably sweet.

Bedré Fine Chocolate

multiple metro locations

bedrechocolates.com

800-367-5390

It’s hard to talk chocolate around here without discussing Davis-based Bedré Fine Chocolate. Purchased by the Chickasaw Nation in 2000, the company began in an old Ada elementary school in the 1980s with a goal of making better chocolates. In fact, “bedré” means “better” in Norwegian. But chocolate lovers don’t have to make the pilgrimage to Davis for Bedré — metro stores including Homeland and Crest grocery stores carry the products.

Woody Candy Co.

922 NW 70th St.

woodycandy.com

405-842-8903

Founded by Lucille and Claude Woody Sr. in 1927, Woody Candy Company holds the record as Oklahoma’s oldest candy manufacturer. Keeping a business going for 90 years is no small feat, and locals can’t get enough of Woody’s signature treat, Aunt Bill’s Brown Candy. The labor-intensive pecan candy is made with vanilla, sugar, cream, butter and pecans. Making it is an adventure, but those who would rather skip right to eating can find some any time at Woody Candy Co.

Bricktown Candy Co.

100 E. California Ave., Suite 100

bricktowncandy.com

405-600-9009

Bricktown Candy Co. is a drool-worthy store and a magnet for sweets lovers. Nowhere is there a greater risk of salivation than at the shop’s gelato case. Lower in fat and with less air than ice cream, gelato is a chilly Italian treat that begs to be savored. That’s why each cup comes with a tiny, shovel-shaped spoon perfect for depositing the slow-melting dessert in your mouth. If the weather calls for something a bit less frosty, the shop also carries vintage candy bars, gummy snacks and sodas.

CocoFlow Chocolatier

facebook.com/cocoflow

405-524-9500

If you’re good enough at what you do, you don’t even need a storefront. That’s why CocoFlow Chocolatier, run by Kim and Gene Leiterman, does its business by special order. Occasionally, the artisan chocolate makers will set up shop at events like the Oklahoma State Fair to sell their award-worthy sweets, but if you need a CocoFlow fix, it’s best to visit the business’ Facebook page. The shop excels at chocolate, including truffles and chocolate bars, and the Leitermans also make heavenly macarons.