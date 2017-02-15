Letters to the Editor: Feb. 15, 2017

Nasty women

Many of the speeches given at the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., were vulgar, “nasty” and, many times, screeching.

Many women paraded around wearing clothing or costumes that were inappropriate and demeaning. A number of the women left mounds of trash and signs for others to bear the expense and effort of cleaning up. In general, the event was an embarrassment to women and certainly did not define what it is to act “ladylike.” The event set back women’s causes for at least a decade or two.

Jane Janovy

Oklahoma City

Liberal motivations?

Dear LGBT community and their supporters (including myself): I noted an interesting albeit insidious hypocrisy, somewhat unusual from the usual for the left, but inevitable: when your stances are so knee-jerk and shallow.

The two current hot buttons to push for a liberal meltdown are immigration and the LGBT movement.

They seem to have made a choice between the two, at least where Muslims are concerned. It’s reached a new low.

Among the endless mind-numbing vitriol and rhetoric over a four-month rethink on our vetting process for immigrants from the “Death to America!” regions of the world, conveniently absent from the tirade is the discussion on terrorism. It’s as if it has never happened. As if this is all just mean Nazi KKK folk wanting to crap on foreigners, down on their luck, for no reason, simply for the sake of doing so.

Among the convenient back turning for the “cause” is the Orlando nightclub shooting, one of if not the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. It is beyond question this act was committed by an American man who self-identified with Muslim extremism, and he specifically targeted homosexuals.

This among the recent rhetoric is completely absent from the mantra and I believe demands some serious questions answered. Does the left truly and unconditionally stand with the LGBT community? Or only when it’s politically convenient?

Doug Rixmann

Newalla

Still fighting

First of all, I’d like to thank you for sharing your thoughts in your commentary (Commentary, “What have we done?” Robin Meyers, Nov. 16, Gazette). I live in McAlester.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but this goes much deeper then Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s like this president wants to destroy America. He’s not going to be satisfied on all the programs that now exist and people count on them.

What can people like my wife and I do? We both pray all the time. We have eight kids; all of them are out and on their own. I feel like I’m spinning in circles. I was honored to fight in Vietnam.

I don’t know if there’s much more fight left.

John Edward Gleason Sr.,

retired USMC

McAlester

