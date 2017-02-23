Chicken-Fried News: Love letter

For those who love scandal like we do, Gov. Mary Fallin’s appointment to the state Supreme Court has proven to be a doozy!

After obtaining attorney Patrick Wyrick’s Oklahoma Supreme Court application and cross-checking voter registration and other public records, online news website NonDoc recently clarified some “alternative facts” regarding Wyrick’s residency.

It doesn’t appear Wyrick is the lifelong resident of Atoka he is made out to be, NonDoc reported.

The news website reviewed election records showing Wyrick cast ballots in Cleveland County elections and listed an Oklahoma City residence from “2016-now” on his application to the court. He also listed residences in Norman, Broken Arrow and Moore.

Under the Oklahoma Constitution — the big burrito of laws and rights that Fallin appointed Wyrick to preserve — applicants are required to be age 30 or older and a practicing attorney or judge for at least five years. He totally nailed that part.

Also, the state constitution requires they also live in the district for a year prior to their appointment. Oops.

Fallin appointed him to the second supreme court district, which includes southeastern Oklahoma counties. While Wyrick registered to vote in Atoka County on Oct. 12, 2016, two weeks before submitting his application to the court, the jury is still out on whether the justice lived there for a year.

On Valentine’s Day, ACLU of Oklahoma announced it’s suing Wyrick on behalf of residents in the second supreme court district, claiming their constitutional right to proper court representation was denied and the justice was improperly appointed to the seat.