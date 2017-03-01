Food briefs: Kong’s in Midtown, Peter Piper Pizza and more

Royal renovations

Midtown restaurant Gigglez Bar & Grill is gone.

New owners James Vu, Vuong Nguyen and Shyon Keoppel are replacing it with Kong’s Tavern, 1016 N. Walker Ave. Customers can expect gourmet french fries, hot wings, nachos and street tacos with a blend of Asian and Latin American influences. Vu said more menu items are planned, but with such a fast turnaround from Gigglez to Kong’s, they only want to do food they can execute efficiently and deliciously.

Vu owns La Brasa, 1310 NW 25th St., and Nguyen is a veteran of The Coach House and Guernsey Park. Most recently, Nguyen ran small-but-beloved Bonjour in northwest Oklahoma City. Fans of that restaurant will be happy to hear the owners plan to have a “bad-ass brunch,” Nguyen said. In addition to a name change, the interior of Gigglez is getting remade as well. The interior brick will be decorated with street art, and many of the booths have been removed to make room for basketball, Skee-Ball and other games.

Passersby won’t be able to miss Kong’s as the restaurant nears its opening date thanks to an enormous gorilla that will soon be stationed outside. Kong’s will open to the public March 24.

Helping heroes

Two Firehouse Subs locations are making almost $200,000 in equipment donations to local first responders.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is holding two events March 8 to award the equipment grants. The first is 10:30 a.m. at the sandwich eatery’s Norman location, 320 SE 12th Ave. The second is 2:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Subs at 2410 W. Memorial Road.

Grant recipients include Norman Regional Health Foundation, City of Tecumseh Fire Department, McClain County Sheriff’s Department, Seminole Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, City of Moore Emergency Management, Norman Police Department, Moore Police Department, Guthrie Fire-EMS and Warr Acres Police Department.

Since it started, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $24 million to first responders across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $562,000 in Oklahoma.

Fostering community

Angels Foster Family Network is getting help from recently returned pizza restaurant Peter Piper Pizza with the Surprise Party for Foster Families event.

Guests are asked to bring a pair of new, matching children’s books to the restaurant — one for the child’s foster home and one for the biological parents’ home for when they return, which smooths the transition, said Angels Foster Family Network Norman precertification director Terri Graves. Having the same book in both locations keeps continuity between the homes, so returning children are less anxious about the move, Graves said.

Those who donate two new books will receive a buy one, get one free card for Peter Piper Pizza and will be entered into a drawing for a VIP pizza party for up to 10 children.

Books can be dropped off through March 12 at either of Peter Piper Pizza’s metro locations, 4701 SE 15th St. in Del City and 2460 S. Interstate 35 Service Road in Moore. Visit peterpiperpizza.com.