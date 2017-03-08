Letters to the Editor: March 8, 2017

The great commandment

Now that the voters of Oklahoma have decided against displaying the Ten Commandments on the State Capitol grounds, what are we to do? Has any consideration been given to alternatives? Allow me a few suggestions.

Let me begin by stating my deep appreciation for the Ten Commandments. Most people would admit there must be some boundaries to guide human behavior. Elton Trueblood said, “There is one thing worse than failure to reach an accepted standard, and that is to have no standard to miss.”

Yet what are we to do with rules, requirements, guidelines and standards?

1. Display them publicly: Engrave them on stone monuments and put them in public places. Hope they will be read, remembered, heeded. Put them on plaques in homes, churches or on front lawns (which would be legal).

2. Reduce the number, simplify: Make them easier to remember. A recent “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” column observed than man has more than 5 million laws. Jesus reduced them to two: Love God supremely and your fellowman devotedly (Matthew 22:34-40). He called this the “great commandment.”

3. Even better, how about carrying them with us in the heart? This is called “when all else fails, read the instructions.” The Ten Commandments were given with instructions: “And these words I command you this day shall be upon your heart; and you shall teach diligently to your children (what a novel idea), and shall talk of them when you sit in your houses …” (Deuteronomy 6:4-9). Paul longs for a time when spiritual truth will be written “not on tablets of stone but tablets of the human heart” (2 Corinthians 3:3).

As an 80-plus-year-old retired minister, I would love to see the time when love of God and love of fellow man could be the central, absorbing interest of our lives; not etched into a hunk of granite, but become a habit of life.

Lavonn D. Brown,

retired senior minister

Norman

What vote?

Thank the Chicken-Fried News crew for helping me feel less rejected and more “ushered into the crowd.” I’m talking about the recent “Voters vamoose,” which cited — out of all the registered voters — the single-digit-percentage who actually vote (News, Opinion, Chicken-Fried News, Feb. 22, Oklahoma Gazette).

See, I usually vote by absentee ballot. (I haven’t been doing it long enough to know for sure whether the Oklahoma County Election Board actually sends you a registry form every time there’s an election they want you to vote in, so I’ve still got the blank registry form they sent me for the Feb. 14 election.)

And I tried to send one in for the presidential election in 2016 … not that it would’ve made any difference, but I never got any notice as to whether my vote was received! (And when I went to the OCEB’s website, they didn’t have any record of it!)

Or maybe now I should be angrier, on account of the OCEB — rather than “being too busy to make sure my absentee vote is counted” — has nothing better to do and chooses to waste their time doing whatever they feel like.

Oh, don’t get me wrong; I’d rather do whatever I feel like, too — but not if I’m claiming to be an integral part of the democracy system.

Jay Hubbard

Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Gazette provides an open forum for the discussion of all points of view in its Letters to the Editor section. The Gazette reserves the right to edit letters for length and clarity. Letters can be mailed, faxed, emailed to jchancellor@okgazette.com or sent online at okgazette.com. Include a city of residence and contact number for verification.

Opinions expressed on the commentary page, in letters to the editor and elsewhere in this newspaper are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of ownership or management.