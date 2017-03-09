Chicken-Fried News: Mayoral melee

After 13 years of patiently guiding Oklahoma City toward relevancy, Mayor Mick Cornett announced he will not seek reelection in 2018.

Cornett took office in 2004 and helped pilot the city through economic growth, infrastructure development and winning its own NBA team. The city’s next mayoral election is nearly a year away — put Feb. 13, 2018 on your calendars! — but folks are lining up to announce they’re interested in running for Cornett’s seat.

Last week, state Sen. David Holt, R-Oklahoma City, launched holtformayor.com. Oklahoma County District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan threw his hat in the ring. Many predict OKC Ward 2 Councilman Ed Shadid also will run again.

The field will no doubt continue to grow. So, naturally, we at Chicken-Fried News are hard at work drafting our dream candidate. We want someone with great communication skills, a dynamic personality and enough sports acumen to bring Oklahoma its first NFL franchise.

That’s right! Dean Blevins for mayor!

Like Cornett, Blevins is a longtime sports reporter. He has been News 9 sports director since 2001, following a successful run in high school and collegiate athletics. He was a quarterback and played basketball for the Sooners. There are no better qualifications. We’re guessing.

Blevins also displays Trump-level tweeting mastery (@deanblevins), which bodes well for seeking higher office once his term as mayor is over. But if Dean resists our nomination, we want OU great Brian Bosworth to face off against OKC Mayor of Weirdsville Wayne Coyne.