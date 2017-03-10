Heard on Hurd makes its return to downtown Edmond on March 18

Heard on Hurd returns to downtown Edmond for a fourth year celebrating local food, drink and talent.

The free street festival makes its 2017 debut 6 p.m. March 18 at the corner of N. Broadway and W. Hurd Street in Edmond. Heard on Hurd ​is 6-10 p.m. every third Saturday of the month from March to October. As many as 25,000 people show up on a good night, depending on the weather.

Downtown Edmond’s hallmark event has become a popular draw for many different demographics. Jill Castilla, CEO of Heard on Hurd host Citizen’s Bank of Edmond, said there’s something for everyone.

“It’s great to see the multi-generational aspect of [Heard on Hurd],” Castilla said. “My teenage daughter is checking to make sure she can meet up with her friends, but then I have her grandparents, too, that want to come hang out at it. It’s an event that, because of its wholesomeness, attracts a lot of different people.”

The gathering has become known as one of the metro area’s premier events for live music, food trucks and local craft beer. Heard on Hurd partners with Bricktown Brewery and The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn to bring a selection of seasonally appropriate, locally brewed craft beers to the festivities. The Patriarch also hosts an official Heard on Hurd after-party following each event.

Drinkers won’t find any big-brand brews on festival grounds.

“If we get a complaint, it’s that we don’t provide the national brands,” Castilla said. “This is all about supporting local, which is why we don’t have Wal-Mart with a pop-up shop. We want the beer selection to be reflective of that, too.”

Though its craft-beer selection is certainly a highlight, Heard on Hurd is a true family event. The Citizens Bank of Edmond location at 1 E. First St. is opening up its newly renovated lobby to a revolving door of activities. In March, festivalgoers can visit the bank to play oversized versions of games like Jenga and tic-tac-toe.

Heard on Hurd also welcomes more local street performers for 2017, ​burnishing its reputation for quality stage-dwelling musical acts.

The event has become a regularly scheduled boon to the Edmond economy. Castilla estimates around $1 million of economic impact can come from a well-attended Saturday night. Even downtown businesses that don’t directly participate in Heard on Hurd often report their biggest sales days of the month during the festival.

Castilla said the event’s great popularity has exceeded her own expectations. Heard on Hurd has drawn together not only different segments of the Edmond community, but people from outside Edmond and even out-of-staters.

In the era of virtual communication, Castilla said there is still value in real-life fellowship.

“We can all get so engaged using social media or using our phones,” she said, “but Heard on Hurd really provides that nostalgic, in-person engagement where you’re able to take social media relationships to meeting face-to-face.”

Visit facebook.com/heardonhurd.

Print headline: Hurd mentality, Downtown Edmond’s popular street festival returns March 18 for another year of music, food trucks and craft beer.