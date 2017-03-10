Run, drink and party your way around the metro this St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is many things to many people. For some, it’s a day to don some sassy socks so you can pull up your pants legs every time a coworker chides you for not wearing green. For others, it’s about glugging green beer and yelling, “Kiss me! I’m Irish!” Some put on their running shoes and maybe even a fun costume and hit the streets to raise money for good causes. Others take the opportunity to gather the family for some quality time. Whatever your favorite St. Patrick’s Day activity is, you can enjoy it somewhere in the metro.

O’Connell’s St. Pat’s 8K

8 a.m. Saturday

O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille

769 Asp Ave., Norman

stpats8k.com

918-481-1234

$25-$35

This Norman tradition benefits Special Olympics Oklahoma and raised $38,000 last year, according to O’Connell’s manager Jeff Stewart.

“This is our 18th year, and it’s a great event. It’s not just the run,” Stewart said. “Participants also get a T-shirt and are invited to a free pasta feed the night before. Of course, we also have green beer at the finish line.”

The 7th Annual Run Lucky 5K and Mission Mile Fun Run

1:30 p.m. Sunday

Park Place directly north of Fassler Hall

421 NW. 10th St.

runlucky.com

$30-$40

Now in its seventh year, Run Lucky benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and is the brainchild of a group of the society’s Team in Training athletes: Patricia and Rick Ayling, Jantha Freede and Kristy Warren. The event attracts about 1,500 runners and walkers and raises around $70,000 each year. After six years at Classen Curve, Run Lucky is moving to Midtown this year. Scottish pipers kick off the race, and green beer awaits runners at the finish line.

49th Annual St. Patty’s Celebration

7 a.m.-2 a.m. March 17

O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille

769 Asp Ave., Norman

oconnellsnorman.com

405-217-8454

Do you know how many 12 oz. pours there are in a keg? The answer is 165, according to Jeff Stewart, manager of O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille in Norman. He ordered 114 kegs of green beer in anticipation of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on March 17. That’s 18,810 green beers, and it’s just one small part of the gigantic celebration planned for the day. O’Connell’s fires up the grill at 7 a.m. to serve green eggs and ham. Jason Boland and The Stragglers plus nine other bands will perform. There will be souvenir mugs and T-shirts, and we’re certain lots of fun will be had by all.

Go Green, St. Patrick’s Day

10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17

Myriad Botanical Gardens

301 W. Reno Ave.

myriadgardens.org

Head over to Myriad Botanical Gardens for a full day of free and low-cost family fun. Oklahoma Scottish Pipes & Drums will kick things off with a free performance 10-11 a.m., followed by Irish food, Irish dancing, fun crafts and acoustic fiddle music by Casey and Minna noon-2 p.m. Activities 10 a.m.-2 p.m. include crafts and storytelling on the Great Lawn and are $5 per person. We have it on good authority that the gardens’ resident leprechaun has hidden a pot of gold! Will you be the one to find it?

St. Patrick’s Day at Hudsons Public House

11 a.m.-2 a.m. March 17

Hudsons Public House

27 East Sheridan Ave.

405-605-4995

All day long, general manager Barry Smith and his crew will be pouring green beer, special craft cocktails and Jameson flights paired with bangers and mash, Irish soup and lots of blarney. This goes for the eatery’s Edmond outpost at 1000 NW 92nd, as well.

McNellie’s St. Patrick’s Day Party

10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17

James E. McNellie’s Public House

1100 Classen Drive

405-601-7468

James E. McNellie’s Public House opens at 10 a.m. and its outside space will be hopping by noon with a DJ until early evening. Hosty will take the stage at 8 p.m., and the outdoor party ends at 11 p.m. The stalwart crew at McNellie’s will serve up plenty of Guinness and car bombs. Special menu dishes will be Irish Beef Stew inside and an outdoor sausage station by Fassler Hall. Guests must be at least 21 years old to enjoy the party outside; those younger than 21 may enjoy the food inside McNellie’s Public House until 3 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

1-4 p.m. March 18

Martin Nature Park

5000 W. Memorial Road

okc.gov

405-297-1429

$2

Are you as lucky as a shamrock? Are you a super sleuth? Are you also a child? Martin Nature Park’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt is slated for 1-4 p.m. March 18. Lads and lasses search hither and yon for treasure while learning the best ways to protect the natural world around them via the Leave No Trace principles.

Print headline: Lucky city, OKC celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a roster of races, family fun and Irish-themed celebrations.