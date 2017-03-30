Music from country to hard rock and metal will be featured in upcoming Oklahoma festivals

Spring in Oklahoma means enjoying some of the best of what the local and national music scenes have to offer, thanks to several music and arts festivals around the state. From country to rock and all things in between, there’s a music festival for audiophiles of all persuasions. These are just a few of some of the state’s biggest and most notable music events for spring.

Winter Jam 2017

5-10 p.m. Saturday

Chesapeake Arena

100 W. Reno Ave.

2017.jamtour.com

$10

All ages

Winter Jam 2017 is a family-friendly, all-ages concert showcasing popular Christian music. Headlined by Crowder, the concert also features Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Sadie Robertson, Thousand Foot Krutch, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, NewSong and Tony Nolan. The pre-jam, which starts at 5 p.m., features Obb, Sarah Reeves and Steven Malcolm. Food vendors will be open on the concourse, and many of the artists will meet fans and sign autographs at their merchandise tables following the concert.

Festival of the Arts

11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 25-29 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 30

Bicentennial Park

500 Couch Drive

artscouncilokc.com

Free

All ages

Going strong since 1967, Festival of the Arts hosts musical acts on three stages in addition to nearly 150 visual artists whose works include photography, painting, drawing, glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, wood and many others. In between concerts, indulge in a snack from one of the many food vendors, including the diverse tastes of International Food Row, or check out the Young Art Sale. At 3:30 p.m. April 30, the festival hosts Festival’s Got Talent, a talent show for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. This year’s festival is at Bicentennial Park, located between City Hall and Civic Center Music Hall. The park was the original home of the festival, which returned to the park in 2016.

Calf Fry 2017

May 4-6

Tumbleweed Dancehall

5010 W. Lakeview Road, Stillwater

tumbleweed.preferredfan.com

$30-$160

18+

Country music fans can head on up to Stillwater for the annual Calf Fry festival, which features Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Cody Canada and The Departed, Bri Bagwell, Randy Rogers Band, Chance Anderson Band, Cameran Nelson, Josh Abbott Band, Casey Donahew, Read Southall Band and Koe Wetzel.

Rocklahoma

May 26-28

1421 W. 450 Road, Pryor

rocklahoma.com

866-310-2288

$72 – $707

If you were a headbanger in the ’80s or just prefer your rock on the heavier side, the Rocklahoma outdoor festival in Pryor might be just your thing.

This annual event features some of the biggest names in rock and metal, including Def Leppard, RATT, Soundgarden, The Cult, Slaughter, The Offspring, Seether, Three Days Grace, Buckcherry, The Pretty Reckless, Fuel, Stonesour and many others.

Camping is available on the grounds, with the campsite opening at noon May 21 and closing noon May 30. Also provided is a general store selling everything from food and drinks to a wide range of camping supplies, so you won’t have to miss a beat if you need to restock your supplies during the festival.

For the ultimate in VIP treatment, guests can purchase special packages that offer everything from weekend pit access to admission to the VIP catering tent.

Paseo Arts Festival

May 27-29

The Paseo Arts District

Paseo Street from NW 30th Street to N. Walker Avenue

thepaseo.org

Free

All ages

The annual Paseo Arts Festival closes things out over Memorial Day weekend, offering music, arts, crafts, food and more. Now in its 41st year, the festival features dozens of musical acts in addition to a food court, a free children’s area and over 80 visual artists specializing in everything from painting to jewelry. Plus, guests can enjoy the Spanish revival architecture of the district, built in the 1920s. While festivalgoers are waiting for their favorite band to perform, they can check out special exhibits and new artist openings at the district’s galleries.

