Chicken-Fried News: Girl Scouts cues

Ever ask a Girl Scout about friendship?

Well, if you have, you know those scouts deliver solid advice on friendship. For decades, Girl Scout troops have sung the song “Make New Friends,” which opens with the lyric “Make new friends, but keep the old.” Another says, “A circle is round, it has no end. / That’s how long I will be your friend.”

We at Chicken-Fried News believe 25-year-old Dylan Prince never asked any scout about friendship. If he had, he might have thought twice before robbing his buddy at gunpoint.

According to KFOR.com, Prince was arrested last month on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during a felony and receiving and concealing stolen property.

According to an arrest affidavit, the pal-turned-prey told police she let Prince and a female friend into her northwest Oklahoma City home. Once inside, Prince pointed a gun at the alleged victim as Prince’s companion unplugged a television. The pair then decamped with the alleged victim’s boob tube.

The chum-turned-dupe called police and shared a description of Prince’s car. Given they were very recently also cronies, we guess she likely also shared a description of his home, address, the happy-hour bars he might frequent and maybe even his Laundromat of choice and the names of his parents.

Soon, police spotted the car and confronted Prince, the news station reported.

“You have one hand, I have the other,” the Girl Scout song continues. “Put them together, and one of us ends up in jail.”