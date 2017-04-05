Food Briefs: The Harvey Cafe, Chefs’ Feast and new restaurants

Harvey Cafe

S&B’s Burger Joint fans can rejoice as the team behind the eateries and Sunnyside Diner have opened a new concept: The Harvey Cafe.

Located inside White Star Petroleum Building, 301 NW 63rd St., the cafe is mostly meant for people who work in the office building and the surrounding area, said co-owner Shannon Roper. Co-owner Aly Branstetter said the building’s managers knew of S&B’s and Sunnyside’s reputation and wanted something similar. Chef Wendy Blackburn created the menu.

“We’re catering to the needs of the building, which holds about 250 people right now,” Branstetter said.

It serves breakfast 7:30-10:30 a.m. lunch 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

“Chef Wendy has created some impressive versions of a club sandwich, BLT, chicken salad and Caesar wrap — all available on local Farrell [Family] bread, wrapped up, on greens or over rice.”

That’s not the only news coming from the group. Sunnyside Diner, 916 NW Sixth St., is now open for dinner until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. And S&B’s Burger Joint restaurants are donating $1 from each B.E.L.T. (bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato) burger sold in April to The Curbside Chronicle.

Fortuitous Feast

Metro restaurants fed guests March 23 at the 30th annual Chefs’ Feast and raised more than $150,000 for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids programs while doing it.

The tasting event featured 24 eateries and caterers.

Guests voted for their favorite dishes and chose Chef Larry McNeal from McNeal’s Catering for the 2017 Foodie Favorite Award.

Chefs’ Feast is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Food for Kids program.

Currently, one in four Oklahoma children struggles with hunger daily, and last school year, Regional Food Bank gave almost 3 million meals to hungry children through Food for Kids programs.

Those interested in donating to the food bank can give at regionalfoodbank.org.

New Eats

Last year saw several restaurant closures, but 2017 is filling the void with several openings.

Long-awaited 16th Street Plaza District breakfast spot Aurora Breakfast Bar & Backyard, 1704 NW 16th St., opened in late March. Originally announced as Yolk, Aurora is open six days a week with Guthrie-roasted Hoboken Coffee and a selection of pastries.

Kong’s Tavern, the brainchild of owners James Vu and Shyon Keoppel, recently opened in the former home of Gigglez Bar & Grill, 1012 N. Walker Ave.

Additionally, Sean and Cathy Cummings recently opened Bacon, 7523 N. May Ave., adjacent to their other restaurant, Vito’s, and specializes in — you guessed it — bacon. The popular Bacon Sampler features bacon from different parts of the pig, including shoulder and jowl, and bacon prepared in different ways.

Also on May Avenue, Julie, Stephen and Ashley Nguyen teamed up on a new sushi restaurant, Ocean 81 Sushi Bar, which replaced Okura at 7508 N. May Ave. Julie Nguyen said the eatery, which opened March 9, features different rolls and more appetizers for guests in an upscale environment.

Recently opened Funnylams Food Court, 4200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., serves a hodgepodge of American and Asian foods, including burgers, fried chicken, shrimp spring rolls and pho.

In Yukon, The Lokal, 10 W. Main St., Suite 100, replaced Dérailleur and serves new takes on country cooking with fried deviled eggs and bison meatloaf.