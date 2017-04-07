OKG Shop: Personal growth

Step outside and breathe in that fresh spring air. Sure, the Oklahoma spring breeze might carry a few more allergens than some of us would like, but who can deny the beauty that comes along with warmer days and fresh, budding greenery all around? Take a moment to shake off that winter hibernation and head out to one of these fine area stores to get your outdoor space back into prime condition.

Calvert’s Plant Interiors

5308 N. Classen Blvd.

calverts.com

405-848-6642

Springtime is a natural call to the outdoors, but with all the green outside, it can feel nice to bring some of that lush plant life into your dwelling space as well. Calvert’s has interior plant design and ornamentation needs covered. A splash of color from a fresh flower arrangement or a hearty indoor fern can do a lot to the mood of one’s office or home. Calvert’s greenhouse and showroom spaces are a great place to find additions to the exterior as well.

Marcum’s Nursery

2121 SW 199th St.

marcumsnursery.com

405-691-9100

Few names are as locally synonymous with satisfying garden and plant needs than Marcum’s Nursery, and for good reason. The family-owned nursery has been assisting Oklahoma’s green thumbs since 1975. A wide range of plants can be combed through in the expansive greenhouse space. Check Marcum’s inventory online first for a better idea of what it is you’re looking for. Also, customers should not neglect the Goldsby location, 169 N. Main St., just south of Norman.

Organics OKC Garden Supply

2800 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

organicsokc.com

405-528-4769

Husband-and-wife duo Marc and Janine Bradley started Organics OKC to address a need they saw in the local garden supply market. The store gives shoppers of all gardening experience an equal opportunity to grow organic and GMO-free without the use of pesticides. Their impressive selection of natural soil and fertilizer, including Groovy Poo composted dairy cow manure, is all the Bradleys need to show they care about organics.

Silex Interiors

3701 S. Broadway, Edmond

silexinteriors.com

405-751-8122

Spring is about more than gardening. With more reason to be outside, area homeowners will want to make sure their outdoor kitchen, fireplace and patio areas are in tip-top form for friendly gatherings or a simple meal out in the sun. Silex Interiors, which began as a Tulsa store in 2006 but later added its Oklahoma City location, equip outdoor bar and grill spaces with quality countertops that will be as useful as they are pretty.

Tony’s Tree Plantation

3801 S. Post Road

tonystreeplantation.com

405-455-7700

One thing Tony’s Tree Plantation is especially known for is outdoor design. A knowledgeable and certified staff can help anyone bring their fantasy yards into an attainable reality. A wide selection of chimineas and pergolas can help round out almost-perfect lawn spaces. Not to be overlooked, of course, are Tony’s trees. A hearty selection of locally grown trees and shrubs can be the perfect complement to your existing home landscape.

Wilshire Garden Market

2821 W. Wilshire Blvd.

wilshiregardenmarket.com

405-879-1121

Plants are obviously essential to a good garden, but there is more that goes into a Zen outdoor space. For one, you’ll need the tools to properly plant and maintain your seedlings. Wilshire Garden Market is equipped with the watering cans, shovels, rakes and trakes needed for a pristine patch. It also sells fountains, planters and other garden accents that will make you the envy of your neighbors.