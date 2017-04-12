Chicken-Fried News: Email lies

Remember that time your mom asked who spilled the milk and you responded, “Not me”?

And that one time your parents said no to watching that PG-13 movie? And then you countered, “But Johnny was allowed to see it!”

Then there were all the times you said you finished your homework just so you could turn on the TV in time to watch Full House and Family Matters.

Admit it: Lying to our parents was second nature.

We at Chicken-Fried News think we recognize a similar pattern happening with politicians and their email.

Really, who of them hasn’t used private email servers to conduct official government business? There’s former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and even former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who is now administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Who uses their private email server for official government business?” the public asks.

“Not me,” they reply.

Then, we imagine, they point at each other.

“Who uses their government email for personal business?” the public asks.

“Not me,” they reply.

Then they probably point at each other.

During a U.S. Senate committee meeting for his confirmation hearing, recent email denier Pruitt stated he only used his state AG email address for official business, The Washington Post reported.

But according to the Post and other media outlets, open records documents show that Pruitt did indeed copy official emails to his personal account.

According to FOX25.com, the Oklahoma Bar Association is now investigating Pruitt for violating professional conduct rules during his tenure as Oklahoma AG. The Center for Biological Diversity and University of Oklahoma law professor Kristen van de Biezenbos filed the complaint.

“I don’t want my students to see someone who is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association violate its ethics rules and no one do anything about it,” Van de Biezenbos told Tulsa World.

The Oklahoma Bar Association contacted Pruitt for a response to the complaint. Should we guess what it might be?