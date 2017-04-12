Chicken-Fried News: We’re No. 7!

The Lost Ogle — Oklahoma City’s obscure local news blog — recently ranked Oklahoma Gazette one of the “10 best free print publications in the OKC Metro…”

TLO even gave possibly the best circular praise ever to everyone’s beloved weekly Chicken-Fried News feature, saying it “is obviously a lame attempt at replicating what we do at TLO, even though this website started as a lame attempt to replicate what The Gazette did with Chicken-Fried News.”

Every single word of that is true — probably.

So which publication earned the No. 1 honor? Auto Trader! “…Or whatever that free brick of classified automobile ads that lurk near the entrance to any grocery store, gas station, or Mexican Restaurant,” wrote TLO columnist Lucas in his April 5 blog.

It is an honor just to be recognized at all — probably.