Food Briefs: Holey Rollers to open in Paseo, Brew Better Workshop and more

Rolling in

Another food truck finds a permanent home as Holey Rollers readies a brick-and-mortar doughnut shop in Paseo Arts District.

Founder Andrea Koester said it should open this summer inside the Paseo Plunge building, 3008 Paseo St.

“It’s a pretty small space, so it shouldn’t be a long build-out process,” she said. “We plan on keeping it dairy-free and vegan and some gluten-free, but we’ll also be adding a fried doughnut line. That’s a big deal people were wanting, but we couldn’t do it in our tiny trailer.”

Holey Rollers has built a strong local following by appealing to vegans and those with dairy allergies.

Opening the store won’t affect the operation of the food truck, she said. There continues to be demand, especially in Edmond and Norman, so the trailer will keep rolling.

Visit holeyrollersdonuts.com.

Better brewing

If you know how good coffee can be, brewing a substandard pot at home is a real letdown.

The java experts at Coffee Slingers Roasters, 1015 N. Broadway Ave., are ready to teach the public how to create outstanding cups of joe at home.

The Brew Better Workshop is 2 p.m. Saturday at the shop.

The hands-on class includes coffee brewing basics, making pour-over coffee and French press brews and discussions of other brewing methods.

Tickets are $20. Tickets are available until 7 p.m. Friday at coffeeslingers.com.

Woopsy daisies

The center of New York City’s hipster cool sent a little ray of awesome to Oklahoma City in the form of Woops!

Local franchisees Melanie Thomas and Jennifer Friend brought the Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based dessert shop to Penn Square Mall, 1901 Northwest Expressway, in December. It has since ranked in the top three in business sales nationwide.

Woops! focuses on making macarons, those tiny, delicious French sandwich cookies.

Thomas and Friend had the idea to bring the restaurant to Oklahoma City during a road trip in 2016.

“Macarons are the new cupcake,” Friend said in a press release. “We’ve seen an upward trend nationwide of the popularity of macarons.”

The treats are naturally gluten-free and are at about 100 calories each.

Visit bywoops.com.

Print headliner: Briefs