Cover Story: BRUNCH! Find your new favorite in our delectable roundup

Brunch, like a shirt, is not one-size-fits-all. Most shirts will cover the important bits, but finding one that fits in all the right ways takes more work.

That wasn’t an option in Oklahoma City until a few years ago. Brunch was an indulgence most restaurants didn’t offer. But as goes the nation, so goes Oklahoma — eventually.

It’s now almost mandatory for restaurants to serve brunch. And that doesn’t even count the new eateries that began seemingly out of a devotion to offering daily brunch.

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by so many choices, so we came up with a few categories to help you find the right brunch for every occasion.

Fancy

Perhaps the best-known of all is the fancy brunch: white tablecloths, women wearing hats and waiters pouring mimosas while reciting a list of specials.

This is the brunch you see in movies but might not have experienced yourself. Perhaps the cost or worries about the dress code kept you at bay. Don’t let your anxiety keep you from enjoying a truly magical morning at Mary Eddy’s Kitchen x Lounge, 900 W. Main St.

The restaurant of 21c Museum Hotel, Mary Eddy’s is helmed by executive chef Jason Campbell. Its menu ranges from traditional to trendy, and prices are quite reasonable. Start by ordering a large, warm sticky bun ($5) for the table while you peruse the restaurant’s offerings. Eggs Benedict is a fairly common brunch entree, but Mary Eddy’s version replaces the ham with roast beef and uses a tarragon hollandaise over coddled eggs.

For a sweeter option, check out “The King” Dutch baby ($11), a cast-iron skillet filled with an airy cross between a pancake and a crêpe and covered with a decadent mix of peanut butter, chocolate chips, banana slices, bacon and whipped cream.

The restaurant also serves both alcoholic and nonalcoholic refreshments. Mary Eddy’s brunch is a wonderful experience made even more fanciful by the venue’s adjacent art gallery. Walk around and soak up the culture while working off those calories.

Mary Eddy’s Kitchen x Lounge

900 W. Main St.

maryeddysokc.com | 405-982-6960

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

1101 N. Broadway Ave.

broadway10okc.com | 405-212-3949

Cheever’s Cafe

2409 N. Hudson Ave.

cheeverscafe.com | 405-525-7007

Deep Fork Grill

5418 N. Western Ave.

deepforkgrill.com | 405-848-7678

The Drake Seafood and Oysterette

519 NW 23rd St., Suite 111

thedrakeokc.com | 405-605-3399

Fancy That

215 E. Main St., Norman

fancythat.us | 405-307-0541

Kitchen No. 324

324 N. Robinson Ave.

kitchen324.com | 405-763-5911

La Baguette Bistro

7408 N. May Ave.

labaguettebistro.com | 405-840-3047

The Lobby Cafe & Bar

4322 N. Western Ave.

willrogerslobbybar.com | 405-604-4650

Scratch Kitchen + Cocktails

132 W. Main St., Norman

scratchnorman.com | 405-801-2900

Viceroy Grille

1200 N. Walker Ave.

viceroyokc.com | 405-898-8120

Boozy

What makes it brunch and not just breakfast? Two things: Brunch generally starts later, and most breakfasts don’t feature so much alcohol.

Those more interested in the day-drinking aspect of the meal than the (equally valid) hollandaise-drizzled-over-everything aspect want a boozy brunch. Locating one isn’t difficult. Start by seeing which bars serve brunch, and then look at the menu. If the booze comes before the food, you’re on the right track. It’s one of many reasons to make an early visit to The Pump Bar, 2425 N. Walker Ave.

Some might remember The Pump as the bar that, by some accounts, won the right for Oklahoma bars to infuse their own alcohol, which comes in handy in the establishment’s bacon vodka bloody mary ($8) and jalapeño-garlic bloody mary ($6.50). Either is a worthy companion to a brunch burger ($11), which packs havarti cheese and bacon onto a burger with a poached egg, hash browns and a deli mustard hollandaise sauce. For the bun, The Pump uses a jalapeño-cheddar bagel.

If you can’t stomach waiting for refills, check out The Pump’s “bucket” of mimosas for $15. It includes a bottle of Brut champagne and a carafe of orange juice, which means diners can mix the drinks as strong as they like.

The Pump Bar

2425 N. Walker Ave.

pumpbar.net | 405-702-8898

Aurora Breakfast Bar & Backyard

1704 NW 16th St.

facebook.com/shinewithaurora | 405-609-8854

The Barrel

4308 N. Western Ave.

barrelokc.com | 405-525-6682

Blu

201 S. Crawford Ave., Norman

gldining.com/blu | 405-360-4258

The Boom

2218 NW 39th St.

theboomokc.com | 405-601-7200

En Croûte

​6460 Avondale Dr.

encrouteokc.com | 405-607-6100

Hatch

1101 N. Broadway Ave., Suite 100

facebook.com/hatchokc | 405-609-8936

The Hutch on Avondale

6437 Avondale Dr.

hutchokc.com | 405-842-1000

Lumpy’s Sports Grill

5909 Northwest Expressway

lumpyssportsgrill.com | 405-728-7000

and

12325 N. May Ave. | 405-286-3300

The Mule

1630 N. Blackwelder Ave.

themuleokc.com | 405-601-1400

Nic’s Place Diner and Lounge

1116 N. Robinson Ave.

facebook.com/nicsplacedinerandlounge | 405-601-9234

Oak & Ore

1732 NW 16th St.

oakandore.com | 405-606-2030

Pearl’s Oyster Bar

5641 N. Classen Blvd.

pearlsokc.com | 405-848-8008

Power House

1228 SW Second St.

powerhouseokc.com | 405-702-0699

The Pritchard

1749 NW 16th St.

pritchardokc.com | 405-601-4067

Pub W

3720 W. Robinson St., Norman

pubdub.com | 405-701-5844

S&B’s Burger Joint

5929 N. May Ave.

sandbburgers.com | 405-843-8777

Saints

1715 NW 16th St.

saintspubokc.com | 405-602-6308

Sunnyside Diner

916 NW Sixth St.

eatatsunnyside.com | 405-778-8861

VZD’s Restaurant & Bar

4200 N. Western Ave.

vzds.com | 405-602-3006

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

1845 Northwest Expressway

whiskeycakeokc.com | 405-582-2253

Patio

Oh, what a beautiful morning! If brunch can’t make a day beautiful, then nothing can. So why not enjoy your life-affirming meal in an equally positive environment?

When the weather is right, there’s no finer feeling than enjoying a meal on a restaurant’s patio. A slight breeze and

the sound of the city waking up while sharing great plates of food makes Stella, 1201 N. Walker Ave., an obvious choice.

Executive chef Melissa Aust created a stunning menu that seamlessly pulls in the best brunch has to offer with the high-end Italian cuisine that made Stella a Midtown success story.

The restaurant offers a few gluten-free options, including poached eggs ($10) served over a plank of grilled polenta with capicola ham, provolone and a rustic tomato sauce.

But there’s perhaps no better dish to complement a lush Oklahoma spring than green eggs and ham ($12). Delicious in a box or while dining with a fox, the entree of herbed eggs, prosciutto and Parmesan cheese is served in a brightly colored and richly flavored spinach-artichoke puree. Stella serves mimosas by the glass or carafe and has a build-your-own bloody mary bar. But if you need to wake up without alcohol, ask for something from the espresso bar.

Stella

1201 N. Walker Ave.

stella-okc.com | 405-235-2200

Café do Brasil

440 NW 11th St.

cafedobrazilokc.com | 405-525-9779

Flip’s Wine Bar & Trattoria

5801 N. Western Ave.

flipswinebar.com | 405-843-1527

Packard’s New American Kitchen

201 NW 10th St.

packardsokc.com | 405-605-3771

Pelotón Cafe

900 N. Broadway Ave.

peletoncafeokc.com | 405-605-0513

Waffle Champion

1212 N. Walker Ave., Suite 100

wafflechampion.com | 405-525-9235

The Wedge Pizzeria

4709 N. Western Ave.

thewedgeokc.com | 405-602-3477

Laid-back

As a meal, brunch often carries an expectation of class and pomp that sounds kind of taxing, but that wasn’t the initial point of the meal.

In 1895, Guy Beringer wrote a piece for Hunter’s Weekly called “Brunch: A Plea” and asked for a meal that would end the need to wake up early on Sunday and make life a bit easier on those who stay up late partying on Saturday nights.

Those who love the nightlife will find succor in the laid-back brunch at Guyutes, 730 NW 23rd St. The bar and restaurant is known for its upstairs patio, jamtastic soundtrack and a menu that leans heavily on stoner food. The place is named after a Phish song, after all.

Diners can choose from the eatery’s selection of always-available lunch and dinner fare or order from its menu of excellent brunch dishes.

Its 23rd Street tacos ($9) blend tender barbacoa beef with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, green chile salsa and queso fresco. It’s a breakfast that is at once filling for the day ahead and restorative for the night before. Guyutes has a fresh take on eggs Benedict with The Pisces ($14), pairing citrus-poached salmon and poached eggs with Texas toast and hollandaise. Instead of hash browns, the restaurant serves The Pisces with a side of its popular “home fryz.”

Guyutes

730 NW 23rd St.

guyutes.com | 405-702-6960

All About Cha

7300 N. Western Ave.

allaboutcha.net | 405-840-7725

Beverly’s Pancake House

3315 Northwest Expressway

405-848-5050

Classen Grill

5124 N. Classen Blvd.

facebook.com/ClassenGrillOKC | 405-842-0428

Coffee Slingers Roasters

1015 N. Broadway Ave.

coffeeslingers.com | 405-609-1662

The Diner

213 E. Main St., Norman

facebook.com/TheDinerNorman | 405-329-6642

District House

1755 NW 16th St.

districthouseokc.com | 405-633-1775

Eggington’s

737 W. Danforth Road, Edmond

eggingtons.com | 405-285-1580

Elemental Coffee Roasters

815 N. Hudson Ave.

elementalcoffee.com | 405-604-9766

Florence’s Restaurant

1437 NE 23rd St.

florencesrestaurant.com | 405-427-3663

Good Gravy! Diner

8014 N. Western Ave.

405-761-8886

The Hash Retro Diner

1149 E. Second St., Edmond

facebook.com/hrdedmond | 405-471-6747

Hungry Frog Restaurant

1101 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

facebook.com/The-Hungry-Frog-Diner | 405-524-0686

Ingrid’s

3701 N. Youngs Blvd.

ingridsok.com | 405-946-8444

Jeff’s Country Cafe

3401 N. Classen Blvd.

405-524-2023

Jim’s Diner

6317 N. Meridian Ave.

jimsdinerok.com | 405-495-5105

Joey’s Cafe

12325 N. May Ave.

joeyscafeok.com | 405-748-5878

Kamp’s 1910 Cafe

10 NE 10th St.

kamps1910cafe.net | 405-230-1910

Katie’s Country Griddle

229 S. Santa Fe Ave., Edmond

405-359-6372

Old School Bagel Cafe

211 N. Robinson Ave.

oldschoolbagelcafe.com | 405-778-8938

Pierre Pierre Crêperie

7 NW Ninth St.

pierrepierreokc.com | 405-600-9494

Pops

6447 Avondale Drive

pops66.com | 405-446-8767

Sherri’s Diner

704 SW 59th St.

405-634-4796

Stevie’s Cafe

6072 S. Western Ave.

405-631-8300

Exotic

If the idea of another plate of eggs Benedict prompts a yawn, don’t fret — Oklahoma City is home to many nontraditional brunch spots, as well.

Experiencing the dim-sum brunch at Grand House Asian Bistro, 2701 N. Classen Blvd., is unlike just about any other meal in the city. Servers wheel around carts filled with tasty samples of dumplings, noodles, buns and porridges. Take one from the cart and they’ll mark a card on your table. When you check out, they add up all the little plates and charge you for the total.

The hours are a bit more forgiving than other brunches, as Grand House opens at 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. That is good knowledge to have when you want to have a fun gathering but don’t want to wait until almost lunchtime to eat.

The same is true for Bethany-based Birrieria Diaz, 6700 NW 39th St. The Mexican restaurant opens at 9 a.m. daily and serves breakfast all day. The traditional huevos rancheros ($7.99) are excel-

lent, but spice lovers might find it worthwhile to try huevos Mexicanos ($7.99). The dish blends scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes and diced serrano peppers for a potent kick.

Birreria Diaz is best known for birria, a spicy consomme made with lamb or beef. Much like Vietnamese pho, birria is good for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The restaurant also serves beer and micheladas, a cerveza preparada, or kind of beer-bloody mary hybrid that is especially good on hot days.

Grand House Asian Bistro

2701 N. Classen Blvd.

grandhouseokc.com | 405-524-7333

Birrieria Diaz

6700 NW 39th St., Bethany

facebook.com/birriaok | 405-603-1304

Aja Bleu Cafe

2222 W. Hefner Road, Suite A

405-607-0553

Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

1000 N. Hudson Ave.

barriosmexicanokc.com | 405-702-6922

Big Truck Tacos

530 NW 23rd St.

bigtrucktacos.com | 405-525-8226

Cafe Antigua

1903 N. Classen Blvd.

facebook.com/cafeantigua1 | 405-602-8984

Cafe Kacao

3325 N. Classen Blvd.

cafekacao.comm | 405-602-2883

Cultivar Mexican Kitchen

714 N. Broadway Ave.

cultivarmexicankitchen.com | 405-610-2676

Guernsey Park

2418 N. Guernsey Ave.

guernseypark.com | 405-605-5272

Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW Ninth St.

iguanamexicangrill.com | 405-606-7172

La Oaxaqueña Bakery

741 SW 29th St.

405-635-0442

The Loaded Bowl

1211 SW Second St.

theloadedbowltruck.com | 405-820-9599

Pizzeria Gusto

2415 N. Walker Ave.

pizzeria-gusto.com | 405-437-4992

The Red Cup

3122 N. Classen Blvd.

theredcupokc.com | 405-525-3430

Anything goes



The most successful restaurants know that specificity is key. Knowing your clientele is valuable because it allows the kitchen staff to focus on making a smaller menu better instead of trying to please everyone. Yet there are those few for whom doing one thing well isn’t an option. Some restaurants must cater to a larger cross-section of guests because that’s the clientele. To see it done right, one need only look at Flint, 15 N. Robinson Ave., the restaurant inside Colcord Hotel.

Because it caters to travelers as well as residents, Flint is expert at pleasing guests. It’s common to see a group wearing business suits next to a table filled with guests wearing jeans and baseball caps. The kitchen staff works at peak capacity, handling diners in the restaurant as well as room service for the hotel.

The bar is fully stocked and serves special bloody mary variations every weekend. And when weather permits, the patio gives guests a great view of Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Flint

15 N. Robinson Ave.

flintokc.com | 405-605-0657

Cafe 501

5825 NW Grand Blvd.

cafe501.com | 405-844-1501

and

501 S. Boulevard, Edmond

405-359-1501

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse

1309 S. Agnew Ave.

cattlemensrestaurant.com | 405-236-0416

Ember Modern American Tavern

6300 Waterford Blvd.

embertavern.com | 405-858-2490

Legend’s Restaurant

1313 W. Lindsey St., Norman

legendsrestaurant.com | 405-329-8888

Park Avenue Grill

1 Park Ave.

skirvinhilton.com | 405-702-8444

Picasso Cafe

3009 Paseo St.

picassosonpaseo.com | 405-602-2002

syrup.

123 E. Main St., Norman

syrup-breakfast.com | 405-701-1143

West 6714 N. Western Ave. westbar.com | 405-607-4072

Print headline: Let’s do brunch; Here’s your field guide to the perfect late-morning cocktail toast and meal.