Chicken-Fried News: Invisible suspect

When you’re hiding from the cops and they show up at your house and start yelling, “Come out with your hands up,” through the loudspeaker, it’s usually a good idea to call it a day and surrender.

However, a standoff in northwest Oklahoma City on April 7 bucked common sense and just sort of fizzled out and ended with police leaving without nabbing their suspect. Fox 25 reported the standoff occurred at the 3400 block of N. Shartel Avenue.

Harding Charter Preparatory High School, located across the street, and nearby Edgemere and Wilson elementary schools were placed on lockdown, and parents were required to pick up their children.

News9.com reported that police were led to the house in northwest OKC after investigating a shooting near Whole Foods Market. A man asked someone if he could use their phone to call his sister to ask her to take him to the hospital. When police arrived, they found several gun shell casings and a car with blood, gunshot holes and a flat tire in the store’s parking lot, but the bleeding man was gone. Police later found him at a nearby Sonic Drive-In.

Police questioned three people and then called the department’s tactical team because they believed the suspect was barricaded in the house. The standoff lasted hours, and police set off flash-bang grenades — explosive devices that emit bright light and thunderous noise and are used in hostage and high-risk warrant situations — around 4:45 p.m.

We at Chicken-Fried News could hear the police’s requests that the suspect surrender and come out of the house from our offices down the street at Oklahoma Gazette, but according to NewsChannel 4, “inaccurate witness information led them to believe a fourth man was inside” the house and they were yelling into a void.