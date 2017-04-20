Gazedibles: Arts feast

According to Michelangelo, the true work of art is but a shadow of the divine perfection. But according to a different, more teenage mutant Michelangelo, “Mmm … pepperoni!” That brings us to an event that would be enjoyed by both Michelangelos: Festival of the Arts, which runs Tuesday-April 30 at Bicentennial Park, 500 Couch Drive. Look at sculptures, paintings and sketches after gorging yourself on the delicious dishes that benefit local arts organizations.

I Don’t Know & I Don’t Care

mobile

idontknowidontcare.com

405-699-1960

Where do you want to eat? If your answer is “I don’t know” or “I don’t care,” then visit Festival of the Arts. As soon as you realize how good I Don’t Know & I Don’t Care’s food is, you’ll care deeply about visiting its festival tent. Chef Mary Coffin’s farm-fresh food truck serves loaded potato chips with bacon and scallions; Beef & Blue sandwiches with flank steak; roasted cherry tomatoes and blue cheese; quinoa and kale salad; and a chili-chocolate burger.

The Meat Market Refectory

2920 NW 63rd St.

meatmarketrefectory.com

405-608-8866

Fine dining? Definitely. The Meat Market Refectory’s always-enticing fare returns for a second year to the downtown festival. Last year, the restaurant earned the Best Sweet prize with its brioche and cream bread pudding. Supple and sweet, the French pastry soaks up the liquid and holds it tight during baking, giving the final product a moist, creamy texture. It’s back again this year to battle dishes like Chocolate Meltdown and Strawberries Newport.

Rodney & Lisa Pizza Stand

mobile

405-387-3886

If a big lunch makes you sleepy, maybe a snack is a better bet for your festival repast. That’s what Rodney & Lisa do best. The Oklahoma-based concessionaires travel cross-country selling hand-spun cotton candy, kettle corn and crisp apples covered in gooey caramel (on sticks!). Grab one or enjoy a variety of candy-covered apple goodness. Our pick: the S’more apple covered in marshmallow fluff, chocolate and chopped nuts.

C’est Si Bon

101 N. Douglas Blvd., Suite L

cajuncatfishandpoboys.com

405-610-2555

Festival of the Arts fans named Dan might want to steer clear of the C’est Si Bon tent, because a lot of people will be ordering boudin balls. It might sound like “Boo-DAN,” but what the crowds want is savory pork-and-rice sausage dipped in batter and then fried. These tasty crowd-pleasers have a thin, crispy outside and a warm, spicy filling. Order one for Dan, too. He might be feeling low.

Taste of Soul Egg Roll

mobile

tasteofsouleggroll.com

405-863-0771

Religious scholars have long wondered whether the soul exists. With their popular mobile eatery Taste of Soul Egg Roll, Ricky and Cerise Bly have gone one step further to discover what soul tastes like. This year, they create giant egg rolls filled with chicken and turkey, fried rice and their sweet dessert: cherry egg rolls made with powdered sugar and ice cream. A crispy wonton crust gives way to the warm cherry filling, and vanilla ice cream cools you down for the next bite.

Snow S’more

mobile

720-251-1156

It’s snow joke — Festival of the Arts can get hot. Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather might break out a heat wave, which is one reason we’re happy Snow S’more is on the scene. The food truck sells shaved ice in a variety of tempting flavors. Try one of its specials, such as the S’more Cone with “silver fox”-flavored ice, ice cream, graham crackers and a drizzle of chocolate on top. You’ll want s’more.

Back Door Barbecue

315 NW 23rd St.

backdoorbarbecue.com

405-525-7427

One of the city’s favorite purveyors of fine smoked meats serves up barbecue for art lovers. Back Door Barbecue brings a truncated menu to the festival, but you won’t go away hungry. For a fantastic and filling meal, order the PB&J — pork, brisket and jalapeño sausage. Served on a tender brioche bun, the PB&J is 8 oz. of delicious meat covered in gourmet barbecue sauce with some of Back Door’s beloved coleslaw. Be sure to grab some napkins.

