Gazette wins state’s Best Newspaper honor from Society of Professional Journalists

Saturday’s 2017 Society of Professional Journalism Awards gala was hosted by the Oklahoma Pro Chapter in Stillwater.

Oklahoma Gazette earned six awards, including two Best of the Best honors. Gazette staff earned the first-place Best Newspaper award and staff photographer Garett Fisbeck earned the first-place Best Photographer trophy for his portfolio.

Other Best Newspaper winners were The Oklahoman with second place and Tulsa World with third place.

Gazette staff also earned awards in news reporting, entertainment feature reporting and leisure writing.

Find links to full issues and winning stories below.

Best of the Best — Best Newspaper (Newspaper A)

First Place, Oklahoma Gazette staff

Submissions: 4/20 issue, Jabee’s powerful Black Future

Best of the Best — Best Photographer

First Place, Oklahoma Gazette

Garett Fisbeck portfolio: Jabee’s black future, Stronger sex, Sister act, Summer Lovin’, Time Warp







Entertainment Feature

First Place, Oklahoma Gazette

Ben Luschen: Public Enemy’s Chuck D says Woody Guthrie’s spirit lives on in OKC rapper Jabee’s new album

Leisure Writing

Second Place, Oklahoma Gazette

Greg Elwell: Brunch bible: Your guide to metro brunch

General News Reporting

Third Place, Oklahoma Gazette

Laura Eastes: What does poverty look like?

Entertainment Feature

Third Place, Oklahoma Gazette

Ben Luschen: Stronger sex: Ebony Iman Dallas’ powerful new exhibit celebrates Women in War Zones