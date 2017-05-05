OKG Shop: Yo, Mama

In honor of Mother’s Day on May 14, Oklahoma Gazette is proud to reclaim the medium of “yo’ mama” jokes and refashion them into a loving tribute to the woman who brought you into this world and can probably take you out of it, too. And to make sure you don’t show up empty-handed for her special day, here are a few suggestions of local spots to pick up that perfect gift for yo’ mama.

Chesapeake Arena

100 W. Reno Ave.

chesapeakearena.com

405-602-8700

Yo’ mama rocks so hard. How hard does she rock? She’s probably hoping someone will get her tickets to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform at Chesapeake Arena May 13. Other upcoming shows include Iron Maiden in June for metal-head moms, Kings of Leon in October for alternative rock moms and Lady Gaga in December for … everybody. The arena is a gorgeous venue with plenty of room on the floor and boxes for those who’d rather rock while sitting.

Eden Salon & Spa

14101 N. 517 W. Main St.

edensalon.com

405-231-4772

Yo’ mama is so stressed. How stressed is she? She’s stressed enough that maybe you should hook her up with a gift certificate for a massage at Eden Salon & Spa. What with work, your dad and trying to look after you kids, her neck is all knotted up. Let the magic hands of Eden’s staff knead away her worries with stress-relieving massages. Or maybe she’d be more comfortable with a manicure, a pedicure or a visit to the spa’s hairstylists.

Apple Tree Antique Gallery

6740 NW 39th Expressway, Bethany

appletreeantiquesbethany.com

405-495-0602

Yo’ mama is so tasteful. How tasteful is she? She’s so tasteful her foyer looks like it should be in a magazine. Her secret might just be Apple Tree Antique Gallery, which is 12,000 square feet of shopping bliss. More than 50 dealers work out of the gallery, which means it contains a wide variety of styles and prices for you to browse. Get a gift for mom or ask her to go with you. She might prefer to pick out her own present while spending time with her favorite child.

Arcadian Getaways

2600 E. Camp Drive, Guthrie

arcadianinn.com

405-201-1632

Yo’ mama is so neat. How neat is she? She’s so neat it would be nice to get her away from the house for a bit. That’s exactly what a few nights of relaxation at Arcadian Getaways can do. With no laundry, no dishes and no housework to distract her, your mom might get to enjoy one of those books she has been meaning to read or go for a hike around Guthrie with your dad. With a trio of cottages for rent, Arcadian Getaways is a perfect opportunity for some alone time without the expense or headache of going to the airport.

Bow & Arrow Boutique

617 N. Broadway Ave.

http://www.shopbowandarrow.com

405-601-0605

Yo’ mama is so fashionable. How fashionable is she? She is so fashionable she shops at Bow & Arrow Boutique in Automobile Alley. Whether you’re looking for jewelry, a dressy shirt or a cool jacket, the friendly staff at Bow & Arrow will shoot you straight to a great gift idea for Mom. If you’re not comfortable buying clothes for your mother, the shop also sells a delightful section of scented candles, colorful blankets and whimsical greeting cards.

Everything Goes Dance Studio

1721 NW 16th St.

everythinggoesdance.com

405-525-1000

Yo’ mama is so light on her feet. How light on her feet is she? It’s almost like she has been taking classes at Everything Goes Dance Studio. Maybe she always wanted to learn ballet. Perhaps she dreamed of tap dancing like Shirley Temple. She might even have a few ideas about learning to tango with a partner. All of those styles and more are available at Everything Goes, which teaches kids and adults to cut a rug, shimmy and shake and every other euphemism for dancing you can

think of.

Tony Foss Flowers

7610 N. May Ave.

tonyfossflowers.com

405-843-4119

Yo’ mama is so traditional. How traditional is she? She would really like some flowers this year. Moms come in every variety, but almost all of them like a nice vase full of flowers and a handwritten card from their kids. Tony Foss Flowers goes above and beyond with arrangements that will impress. Order online if you’re busy or stop in and talk with the staff to get a personalized recommendation. Either way, mom is going to love the bouquet you pick out.

Print headline: Yo, Mama