Summer Guide: Jasmine Moran Museum offers learning experiences for all

Located on 10 acres in Seminole, Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum at 1714 Highway 9 West takes its cues from the imaginations of its visitors. Based on an imaginary town for children, the museum features interactive exhibits that fuse pretend with real-life examples and applications.

Through its many different stations, youths learn about the world and themselves by using their minds and hands-on imaginative prompts. They can don lab coats to become doctors, nurses and technicians who perform heart surgery and knee replacements in its simulated surgical suite, which also features a real ambulance. It even features a film about organ donation with testimonials from donor families.

If medical expertise doesn’t ignite imagination, visitors can stage a mock trial as the judge, jury, witness, prosecution and/or defense in the Kidtown Courthouse; deliver the news as an anchor or meteorologist on Kid’s TV; crawl around a real fire truck and fire pole at the Kidtown Fire Station; explore a handicapable exhibit; and unearth fossils at the Dinosaur Dig.

Other Jasmine Moran features include the SuperSONIC Express Train on the museum grounds, the Jasmine Ark, a playground and a 12,000-square-foot climbing maze that includes over five miles of cable. The children’s museum also features Grossology, a fun exhibit that focuses on body functions that might otherwise be uncomfortable to talk about.

At Creativity Central, kids can make art and express their imaginations. A tinkering wing provides a place for kids to use their hands and minds while playing with magnet walls and tables. They can also play with air by using softballs and windscarves.

Details of museum programs related to robotics, math, science and arts

start in May, and visitors should check the museum’s website for more information later in the season.

Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum reimagines the daily grind from a wildly different perspective and is a must-visit destination where everyone, regardless of age, can become a kid again this summer.

Visit jasminemoran.com.

Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

1714 Highway 9 West, Seminole

jasminemoran.com

405-382-0950

Free-$10

Print headline: Museum features climb-, slime- and hands-on-worthy teaching experiences for kids of all ages