Food Briefs: Cafe Kacao, Bricktown Brewery, Asian Festival and more

Dinner served

One reason Cafe Kacao, 3325 N. Classen Blvd., is always packed on weekends is the restaurant’s limited hours. Open for breakfast and lunch, weekends are the only time many who don’t work close to the eatery can get there to dine.

But that has changed in a big way, thanks to owner Luidgi Del Cid. Cafe Kacao is now open for dinner.

The Guatemalan restaurant banked a lot of goodwill over the years serving breakfasts of motuleño (corn tortillas with black beans and two eggs covered in ranchero sauce, cheese, and guacamole) and machaca (eggs scrambled with lime-braised beef, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños).

Now the same great flavors are available for dinner in empanadas and savory beef picadillo. Cafe Kacao is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. And if you’re craving a cobanero omelet for dinner, don’t worry — Kacao serves breakfast all day. Visit cafekacao.com.

Twisted comfort

Bricktown Brewery, which has expanded far beyond Bricktown, now moves beyond its old menu with a selection of Twisted Comfort Foods.

New dishes include a chicken sandwich with spicy mayo and coleslaw, poutine covered in Watonga cheddar curds, a spicy cornflake-crusted catfish and a small-batch bacon macaroni and cheese with buttered pretzel croutons for extra crunch.

Enduring Brands (which owns Bricktown Brewery) president Buck Warfield said the move will give diners a variety of dishes they can’t find elsewhere, along with the restaurants’ own locally brewed beers.

In addition to the original location at 1 N. Oklahoma Ave., Bricktown Brewery now has shops across the state and in Kansas, Texas and Arkansas.

Visit bricktownbrewery.com.

Asian celebration

Promoting Asian culture in Oklahoma might seem a foregone conclusion now that Oklahoma City has an officially designated Asian District, but in the 1970s and ’80s, there was still a lot of work to be done. To help introduce Oklahomans to the different nations of the region, Asia Society of Oklahoma began holding annual Asian Festivals.

Now in its 31st year, the Asian Festival features 10 nations and several professional groups under its umbrella. This year’s event is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd.

The host country for the festival is Laos, and Lao Natasinh Association of Oklahoma City will perform a cultural dance.

Admission is free and open to the public with performances from different groups and food from Bistro B for sale as well as other Asian cuisines. The Asian Festival will also see the crowning of Miss Asia, Junior Miss Asia and Little Miss Asia.

Visit facebook.com/asookc.