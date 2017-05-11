Chicken-Fried News: Pointing pistols

Oklahoma lawmakers have been hard at work making the state an even safer place to live — or at least fiddling with current gun laws because that’s super mega excessively important when we’re in the middle of a budget crisis.

Senate Bill 40 would make it legal to point a gun at someone as long as it’s in self-defense.

Like, you could point it directly at another human but, you know, just not pull the trigger — which, under current Oklahoma law, could be considered felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

Current law reads, “It shall be unlawful for any person to willfully or without lawful cause point a shotgun, rifle or pistol, or any deadly weapon, whether loaded or not, at any person or persons for the purpose of threatening or with the intention of discharging the firearm or with any malice or for any purpose of injuring, either through physical injury or mental or emotional intimidation or for purposes of whimsy, humor or prank, or in anger or otherwise.”

But whatever!

Rep. Bobby Cleveland, R-Slaughterville, one of the bill’s supporters, told NewsOK.com that “current law allows the state to file felony charges against someone who brandishes a firearm at someone else, even in self-defense.”

The proposed law would insert “except for an act of self-defense” to the beginning of legal language and also add armed licensed security guards performing their duties to a list of exempt individuals — state military forces and federal government law enforcement officers performing their duties, actors in a production and people protecting any person or their home or property in self-defense.

But guess what! The Oklahoma Self-Defense Act, “Title 21, Oklahoma Statutes, Section 1290.1 et seq and related statutes,” already allows for pointing a firearm in self-defense. (Effective Nov. 1, 2016, BTW.)

But whatever!

Gov. Mary Fallin still has to sign the bill for it to become law. At press time, the Oklahoma State Legislature website showed that the bill had not yet been sent to her.

What’s that popular gun rights slogan we keep hearing at Chicken-Fried News?

“Guns are smart enough. We need smarter politicians.”