Food Briefs: Ur/bun, Le Tour de Vin, Burnt Ends and more

Ur/bun opens

The Uptown 23rd Street historic district added another jewel to its crown with the opening of Ur/bun inside Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St.

From All About Cha and Chae Modern Korean owner Daniel Chae, the eatery specializes in Chinese steamed buns.

“We really started working on the concept last April, so it’s been about a year start-to-finish,” Chae said. “It’s a good time for small concepts.”

And Ur/bun measures just under 1,000 square feet. Chae said he’s amazed the restaurant could fit a full kitchen and dining room in the space.

The menu is simple and features a choice of six buns, two types of fries and seasonally flavored soft-serve ice cream.

Chae quietly opened the venue for dinner May 16 and spent a week perfecting its service and menu before announcing a grand opening.

Visit urbuneats.com.

Wine time

Over the last 14 years, Le Tour de Vin has raised more than $1.1 million for grant recipients chosen by Norman-area Rotary clubs.

The wine- and food-focused event began in 2003 with Cross Timbers Rotary Club, said Le Tour de Vin executive director Joe Gil. By 2008, it became clear the club needed more help with the ever-growing fundraiser.

This year’s recipient is The Studio of The Sooner Theatre, which uses the funds to build new dance, singing and dramatic arts education facilities for students in Norman.

Le Tour de Vin begins 7 p.m. June 1 with Artist et le Vin in the Assistance League Norman building, 809 Wall St. Guests enjoy wine while painting with Adam Jones of Paint N’ Cheers. Tickets are $50.

Wine and Dine begins 6:30 p.m. June 2 at The Studio of The Sooner Theatre, 110 E. Main St. Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse provides the evening’s food service. Entertainment features children’s performances made possible by funds raised at last year’s event. Tickets are $150.

The main event begins 6:30 p.m. June 3 at Marriott Conference Center, 2801 E. State Highway 9, in Norman. Local restaurants, including Hollie’s Flatiron Grill and Sweet Basil, will provide food, and local jazz act Harumph will perform. Guests can sample more than 200 wines. Tickets are $100.

Visit letourdevin.com.

Get smoking

Barbecue teams converge on Oklahoma City next month to compete for $12,000 in prize money and the title of Oklahoma Barbeque Grand Champion.

Burnt Ends inaugural Oklahoma barbecue championship is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. The winner of Oklahoma’s event can then compete in the American Royal Association’s World Series of Barbeque in Kansas City and possibly the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbeque in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

Burnt Ends is June 24-25 at Heritage Place, 2829 S. MacArthur Blvd. Teams can register for the competition at okcjazzfest.com.

The competition and OKC Jazz Fest support Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids program and local music education programs.