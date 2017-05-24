Food Briefs: Ciao Wagon and Prairie Wolf Spirits up for sale

Ciao, wagon

Oklahoma City might have seen the last of meatball food truck Ciao Wagon. Owner Humankind Hospitality Services recently put the restaurant up for sale on Craigslist.

“This truck is owned by a small restaurant group that is currently building a 3rd concept and no longer has time to give it the love it deserves,” said the May 8 post. “All work was done with the intention of keeping the truck in perpetuity and done properly.”

Humankind Hospitality Services owns Picasso Cafe, 3009 Paseo Drive, and the lounge next door to it, The Other Room. Humankind Hospitality Services owner and president Shaun Fiaccone and culinary director Ryan Parrott are working on a long-awaited Mexican concept in Paseo Arts District.

Prowling Wolf

Prairie Wolf Spirits is hunting for a new owner, said founder and manager Hunter Merritt.

“My family and I have made the tough decision to sell Prairie Wolf Spirits. The brand has grown rapidly over the past four years, and with our other family businesses expanding as well, we are not able to give it the time it needs for continued growth,” Merritt wrote in a May 15 post he shared in the Oklahoma Let’s Talk Beer Facebook group.

In 2015, Merritt opened The OKC Cellar, which provides temperature-controlled storage for wine collectors and hosts wine-tasting events.

Prairie Wolf’s catalog currently contains three spirits — Prairie Wolf Vodka, Loyal Gin and Prairie Wolf Dark coffee liqueur. Merritt said that after his grandfather’s 2016 death, he has been swamped with managing other family businesses, which unfortunately doesn’t leave enough time for a labor-intensive enterprise like Prairie Wolf.

“Whoever buys it is going to have orders coming in within days of taking over,” Merritt told Oklahoma Gazette.

Contact hunter@prairiewolfspirits.com.