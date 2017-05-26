Gazedibles: Guthrie greats

The Land Run of 1889 made Guthrie a city of 10,000 almost overnight. More than a century later, it isn’t that much bigger, as 2016 census estimates put the population just over 11,000. While the numbers have stayed pretty much the same, the city has grown culturally, intellectually and culinarily. The former capitol of Oklahoma is becoming a haven for artists, families and foodies. Land-run up there and check it out.

By Greg Elwell

Photos by Garett Fisbeck and Gazette / file

Gages Steakhouse

202 W. Harrison Ave., Guthrie

gagessteakhouse.com

405-282-3955

Before heading to Gages Steakhouse, it’s wise to gauge your hunger. Are you ravenous? When you look at your family members, do you hallucinate cartoon depictions of ham? Good, because Guthrie’s signature steakhouse doesn’t serve small portions. The menu is replete with high-end favorites, including oysters Rockefeller and crabcakes, but you can also find a Black Angus burger made from fresh ground rib-eye steak. The best bet, however, is steak. It’s in the name for a reason.

Katie’s Diner

120 W. Cleveland Ave., Guthrie

facebook.com/katiesdinerguthrie

405-282-2462

It’s always time for breakfast at Katie’s Diner. Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, Katie’s is where Guthrie goes for eggs, bacon and biscuits and gravy. There are lunch-appropriate items, too. Katie’s makes a delightful chicken-fried steak and enormous half-pound burgers. If you’re looking to dine like a local, try Da Messy Bowl of bacon, sausage and ham cooked with onions and home fries and topped with two eggs and gravy.

Hoboken Coffee Roasters

224 1/2 S. Division St., Guthrie

hobokencoffeeroasters.com

405-760-3034

There’s nothing else quite like Hoboken Coffee Roasters in Guthrie. Housed in a garage that used to be Willie’s Tire, Hoboken is a slice of bohemian living in downtown. The shop’s beans are roasted in-house, and pastries are baked there, too. There’s a relaxed, rustic feel to the joint that beckons visitors to come in, enjoy a cup of coffee and while away the day as the sunlight streams hazily through the windows.

Simone’s Cafe

223 S. Division St., Guthrie

405-293-9363

Nine p.m. might not seem especially late if you’re hanging out in the Plaza District, but in a sleepy place like Guthrie, it’s just a hair shy of burning the midnight oil. If you’re up late-ish and you feel peckish, saunter down to Simone’s Cafe. The menu features true-blue all-American fare, including hamburgers, liver and onions and chili dogs. For a sweet start to the morning, Simone’s serves a triple stack of flapjacks with peanut butter that’ll keep you full until well into lunchtime.

Stacy’s Place

113 W. Harrison Ave.

facebook.com/stacysplaceguthrie

405-466-8222

For some of the best Southern food around, head north to Stacy’s Place. Homestyle hamburger steaks, fried catfish and chicken and waffles will take you back to the childhood you wish you had. Start off with an appetizer of fried green tomatoes or a bowl of ham and beans. If you’re in the mood for something almost worth cursing about, grab the Dang Good grilled onion burger stacked tall with two beef patties and pepper jack and cheddar cheeses.

Roma’s Italian Restaurant

1202 S. Division St., Guthrie

romasitalianrestaurant.com

405-260-1555

After a full day of shopping, perusing the fascinating Oklahoma Frontier Drugstore Museum and enjoying a show at The Pollard Theatre, you need a meal that doesn’t skimp on power. Recharge your batteries with a trip to Roma’s Italian Restaurant for decadent white pizzas, flavorful linguine with clam sauce and veal carciofi — veal sautéed with artichoke hearts in a creamy white wine sauce and served over tender spaghetti.

Rick’s Fine Chocolates & Coffees

109 W. Oklahoma Ave., Guthrie

ricksdowntown.com

405-293-9309

Rick, you’re being too modest. One taste of the treats at Rick’s Fine Chocolates & Coffees will have you wondering why owner Stacy Staton didn’t pick up a thesaurus and find a better adjective to hang on the shop. Rick’s Awesome Chocolates & Coffees is more apt. Everything from coconut haystacks and cookie bites to chocolate-covered orange peels and buttery toffee bark make it one of the most satisfying stops you can make in Guthrie.