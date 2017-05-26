Siblings Julianne and Derek Hough bring their “rock concert for dance” to Civic Center Music Hall

When Derek and Julianne Hough proposed the idea of a nationwide dance tour, people were skeptical it would attract audiences.

Three tours later, the siblings have proved that their blend of dance, song and comedy can sell out venues all over the country in what Derek Hough calls a “rock concert for dance.”

Their Move Beyond show arrives in Oklahoma City 7 p.m. June 4 at Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker Ave.

The siblings became household names as dance pros on the hit ABC reality show competition Dancing With the Stars. Julianne won twice and Derek snagged the mirror-ball trophy six times. In 2015, they shared an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography with Tessandra Chavez for their Dancing With the Stars routine to Sia’s song “Elastic Heart.”

In creating the Move Beyond tour, the duo wanted to give audiences something they’d never seen before and incorporate elements they hadn’t been able to with previous projects.

“Whatever we want to do, we can create,” Derek Hough said. “And we kind of start out when we’re creating the show like, ‘What’s our dream? What’s something you imagined you always wanted to do on stage?’”

Each sings several numbers. Derek performs “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge! and Julianne picks up the mic for “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana.

Derek had always wanted to play a drum solo onstage, something he does in Move Beyond, but with a twist — thanks to technology, his drumming self battles his tap-dancing self.

A longtime Gene Kelly fan, Hough said he has always admired the way the Singin’ in the Rain star incorporated props into his routines.

“We have so many props and so many different physical apparatuses that really bring these routines and numbers alive; it’s really exciting,” he said.

There’s also plenty of banter between the siblings, and he said that touring with his sister is like touring with his best friend.

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to do something we love with someone we love,” he said. “We have our moments sometimes, but those are always followed by laughter.”

The Houghs designed the show so each act features something special. The massive, custom-built set, which features several LED screens, gives the tour the feel of an arena show in a theater, and the eclectic mix of genres ensures there’s something for everyone in the audience.

The production mixes a wide range of dance styles, including everything from contemporary and ballroom to jive and hip-hop.

Derek and Julianne perform together and with their dance troupe.

“We were the first to go out on the road with a dance show, and we took that role on seriously to where we feel like we need to keep raising the bar and lead the way,” Derek Hough said.

Moving beyond

In recent years, each has branched out into acting and singing.

Julianne Hough released a self-titled country music album in 2008 and has appeared in several films, including the 2011 remake of Footloose and the Fox production of Grease Live! in 2016. Derek has a recurring role on Nashville, is a judge on NBC series World of Dance and appeared in NBC’s Hairspray Live! in 2016. Later this year, he portrays Don Lockwood in the Broadway production of Singin’ in the Rain.

Visit moveliveontour.com and okcciviccenter.com.

Move Beyond

7 p.m. June 4

Civic Center Music Hall

201 N. Walker Ave.

okcciviccenter.com

405-297-2264

$37.93-$966

Print headline: Beyond basics, Derek and Julianne Hough’s popular ‘rock concert with dance’ tour whirls into OKC.