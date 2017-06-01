Chicken-Fried News: Sonic supplies

Do you dream about roller-skating around a parking lot while carrying a tray of Route 44 drinks and slushes, coneys, hamburgers and tater tots and dodging parking lot traffic while raising money for your scout troop camping excursion-school trip-Model UN expenses-scholarship fund?

You’re in luck. Sonic Drive-In can make that happen.

You might not have to go through all that trouble though — it sounds pretty dangerous. The Oklahoma-based drive-in restaurant famous for its hundreds of drink possibilities also often makes teachers’ dreams come true through its Limeades for Learning and #ThanksTeach programs.

Earlier this month, NewsOK.com reported that Sonic Corp. presented Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) Superintendent Aurora Lora with a check for $109,000. Lora told NewsOK.com the money will fund 157 projects at 54 district schools.

Roller skates for everyone! Just kidding. It’s even cooler than that.

NewsOK.com reported that the donation by Sonic Corp. is funding DonorsChoose.org projects like Britton Elementary School kindergarten teacher Michelle Kemery’s classroom strategy that costs nearly $1,000. The restaurant giant is covering the cost of magic markers, dry-erase boards and enormous, expensive chart paper that helps Kemery’s students improve reading and writing skills.

“I’m happy and grateful the kids get to do so much more,” Kemery told NewsOK.com.

So are we.

The donated funds are a lifesaver for teachers and school administrators facing yearly budget cuts of millions of dollars and school closures — plus the very real probability of even more. It’s no secret that Oklahoma teachers have long been forced to make more with less, but it’s nice that Oklahoma corporations can lend a helping hand and make a difference in the state’s classrooms.

NewsOK.com reported that Sonic Corp. regularly donates thousands of dollars to area schools.

We’d like to think the checks arrive with a few thousand complimentary peppermints in the bottom of each envelope.