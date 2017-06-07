Food Briefs: National Pollinator Week at Myriad Botanical Gardens, Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit, Beats & Bites and more

Busy bees

Myriad Botanical Gardens offers two sweet ways to celebrate National Pollinator Week, which draws focus to the valuable environmental roles played by butterflies, bats, birds and bees.

Buzzing Bees 2-3:30 p.m. June 17 in the Terrace Room of Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory in the gardens, 301 W. Reno Ave., is a class for children ages 6-10 about what goes on in the minds of bees. Kids will learn what interests bees, why they buzz and how important the flying insects are to nature. Participants will look for bees in the pollinator garden before enjoying a honey tasting and making a bee-inspired craft. Tickets are $7-$9. Registration ends Tuesday.

Adults hungry for their honey fix should visit Infused Honey’s Workshop 10:30 a.m.-noon June 24 in the Terrace Room in the gardens. This class for adults includes information on how to infuse fresh herbs, spices and fruits into honey and is followed by a tasting. Everyone will leave with a 4 oz. jar of infused honey. Tickets are $12-$15. Registration ends June 20.

Visit myriadgardens.com or call 405-445-7080.

Summit rescheduled

Predictions of catastrophic winter weather influenced Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit organizers to postpone their planned January event.

Now, the event has a new date and location and a strong lineup of seminars and tastings. It begins with registration 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St., followed by breakfast and a stout beer tasting. Other tastings include strong ales, session ales, sour beers, hoppy beers and barrel-aged brews.

Conference events include a discussion on beer quality led by Avery Brewing Co. production manager Bernardo Alatorre, a demonstration of draft systems and a discussion about malt and hops. A keynote address about craft beer trends will be presented by Brewers Association technical brewing projects coordinator Damon Scott. The State of the Brewnion at 11 a.m. will focus on the outlook for local beermakers in the wake of Senate Bill 424’s passage last year.

The event is for guests age 21 and older. Tickets are $60-$75 and include lunch from Hideaway Pizza. Visit oklahomacraftbeersummit.com.

Country flavor

Food truck and music festival Beats & Bites returns 6-11 p.m. Saturday to the west parking lot at Riverwind Casino, 1544 State Highway 9, in Norman.

This month’s event features Texas country star Pat Green (pictured) 9-10:30 p.m. Green released his new single, “Drinkin’ Days,” on May 26. Okemah resident Shawna Russell and her band open with her country-Americana songs 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Food trucks include BlueJ’s Rollin Grill, Chef Ray’s Street Eats, Filipino Fusion and Metro Minis, among others. Eighteen food vendors are expected at the event.

Beats & Bites is a family event, but access to the casino’s floor is restricted to guests age 18 and older. Visit riverwind.com or call 405-322-6000.