Las Vegas hard rock band Otherwise brings a new lineup and fresh perspective to Thunder Alley

Wrestling and mixed martial arts enthusiasts and brothers Adrian and Ryan Patrick said the feeling of launching a tour is comparable to prepping for a grappling bout.

“It’s kind of like the feeling when you’re first walking out to the mat or you’re about to step into the ring for a sparring session,” Adrian Patrick said during a recent Oklahoma Gazette phone interview. “But as soon as you get used to it and you fall back into your rhythm, you’re like, ‘OK; I can deal with this. It’s not as terrifying as I thought.’”

The two brothers behind Las Vegas-based hard rock act Otherwise once again prepare to square off with a lengthy road stretch as the band launches its latest tour Friday at Thunder Alley Grill and Sports Lounge, 2127 SW 74th St.

Patrick said the band is in an exciting state of freshness. Peace at All Costs, Otherwise’s latest studio album, was released in September 2014. They plan a follow-up release sometime in late summer or early fall.

When the band does make its return to the album world, it will be with a new bassist, drummer, booking agent and management. Otherwise is also guided by a new producer, accomplished alternative and hard rock visionary Bob Marlette, who is best known for his work with Black Sabbath, Anvil, Atreyu and Seether. Patrick said he was connected with Marlette through his band’s label Century Media. Still, there was a lot of organic development in their working relationship. Patrick connected with Marlette’s vision for the band — one that could stand out in the rock world.

“I was like, ‘Finally somebody who’s on the same page as my brother and I,’” he said. “We’ve run into this thing where a lot of times, we just get lumped in with these other bands and a certain style or genre. To each his own, but we don’t necessarily agree with that.”

The Patrick brothers are the only remaining band members from Peace at All Costs. Lead vocalist Adrian and guitarist/backing vocalist Ryan are now joined by drummer Brian Medieros and bassist/backing vocalist Tony “The Beast” Carboney.

Adrian Patrick said Carboney plays a pivotal creative role on the upcoming album and he looks forward to working more with Medieros and Carboney.

“Tony is like that brother from another mother. That’s my blood brother and I always wanted in a bandmate,” Adrian Patrick said.

Otherwise was born in a Las Vegas rock scene that has produced industry heavyweights The Killers and Panic! at the Disco. Patrick said in 2010 and ’11, Otherwise was considered one of the two top unsigned bands in Las Vegas alongside Imagine Dragons. The two supported each other on tour and were signed by national labels around the same time.

Patrick said some initial mismanagement and distractions kept Otherwise from ascending to the level of national fame as its contemporary, but he is nonetheless excited about the band’s immediate and long-term future.

“We’re still fighting the good fight; we’re not giving up,” he said. “We’re going to keep struggling to get to the promised land; it’s just a matter of getting everything lined up, and that’s how we feel coming out on this third record. Everything is different.”

Visit weareotherwise.com.

Otherwise with Atoms Heir, Grind and NøiseBleedsSøund

7:30 p.m. Friday

Thunder Alley Grill and Sports Lounge

2127 SW 74th St.

ticketstorm.com

405-702-0302

$12-$15

Print headline: Working ’wise, Las Vegas hard rock act Otherwise arrives at Thunder Alley with a fresh lineup and perspective.