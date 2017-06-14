Food Briefs: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Made in Oklahoma Fest, Revealing Ramadan and more

Gone (Dog)fishing

Celebrated Delaware-based beermaker Dogfish Head Craft Brewery begins shipping to Oklahoma this month.

“We’re excited to introduce the Sooner State to our off-centered family of ales, from our continually hopped beers like 60 Minute IPA and 90 Minute IPA to our culinary ingredient-focused, fruit-centric ales like Flesh & Blood IPA to our super crushable session sour SeaQuench Ale brewed with lime peel, black limes and sea salt,” said Dogfish founder and CEO Sam Calagione said in a media release. “Dogfish Head is also excited to begin a new partnership with Oklahoma Beer Imports LLC. We have a shared passion for craft beer and look forward to working together to make Dogfish Head beer more readily available to our awesome Oklahoma fans.”

For those who haven’t tried the company’s beers before, Dogfish provided a handy pairing guide. 60 Minute IPA goes well with fried okra, and 90 Minute IPA is excellent with biscuits and gravy. The iconic chicken-fried steak pairs nicely with Indian Brown, according to the brewery. Visit dogfish.com.

Homemade celebration

Support local makers and try some great beer, wine and food at Made in Oklahoma Fest on Saturday.

Hundreds of vendors will pack Reed Conference Center, 5750 Will Rogers Road, in Midwest City 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for the free, all-ages event.

Browse food, crafts, art and beverages made in the state by local producers. For $20, festivalgoers can get commemorative glassware and 10 tasting tokens to sample Oklahoma-produced wines and beers.

Those interested in learning to make their own libations can watch homebrew and wine-making demonstrations from The Brew Shop.

The festival also features made in Oklahoma music on a pair of stages. The outdoor stage will have eclectic Stillwater musicians Ten Pound Turtles, country music by Ross Clayton Band and country and classic rock-inspired Mary-Heather and the Sinners.

The indoor stage features Americana folk group O Fidelis, singer-songwriter Maggie McClure and country artist Zac Wenzel. Visit madeinoklahomafest.com for a full list of artists and show times.

Revealing Ramadan

In a time when religious differences seem to be growing, sometimes the best advice is to listen and learn. The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-OK) hopes to enlighten Oklahomans about the religious tradition of Ramadan with a program and dinner 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City, 3815 N. St. Clair Ave.

Inviting non-Muslims to learn about Ramadan is a way to quash misconceptions and show the community that Muslims are just people, too.

The evening includes a tour of the Islamic Society mosque, a program explaining A Day in the Life of a Fasting Muslim and a panel discussion about the experiences of young professionals during Ramadan. Afterward, a Ramadan-inspired halal meal will be served.

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of fasting. This year, Ramadan began at sundown May 26 and continues through sundown June 24.

Revealing Ramadan is free and open to the public.

Register at cairoklahoma.com.