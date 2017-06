P. 21 OKC Pride Week returns Friday–Sunday with celebrations throughout 39th District, Oklahoma City’s historically gay hub, which includes bars, businesses and churches found along NW 39th Street between N. Pennsylvania Avenue and N. Youngs Boulevard. This year marks OKC Pride’s 30th anniversary, and Oklahoma Gazette looks back at its history while examining its community role and future. By Ben Luschen. Cover by Anna Shilling.