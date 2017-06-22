Gypsy Glam Roadshow hosts wine-themed festival

Nothing complements an Oklahoma summer evening like a glass of wine, and Oklahoma wineries are in the spotlight at Gypsy Glam Roadshow’s upcoming Music and Wine Festival 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Tony’s Tree Plantation, 3801 S. Post Road.

Gypsy Glam Roadshow produces several events throughout the year, bringing together some of Oklahoma’s most talented makers and purveyors of items made in Oklahoma. This wine-themed event features Oklahoma wineries Yippee Ay-O-K Winery in Clinton, Wildhorse Canyon Farms Winery & Gourmet Spreads in Luther, Land Run Vineyards & Winery in El Reno and Legends Vineyard & Winery in Lindsay. There will even be two local breweries on tap: Vanessa House Beer Co. and Mustang Brewing Company.

For $10, festivalgoers 21 years old and older can sip on all the beers and wines and can also purchase beverages to enjoy by the glass or buy a bottle or two to take home.

“I have done a wine event in the past, so for this, I reached out to some wineries I was not familiar with,” said Melissa Moin-Smith, Gypsy Glam Roadshow founder and coordinator. “We love promoting Oklahoma wineries, and I wanted guests to be able to try wines they maybe hadn’t heard about before.”

Though the wine is the focus, there will be almost 50 retail vendors on-site, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry to soap made from goat’s milk.

“We have different Oklahoma companies, whether they are made in Oklahoma or if they are Oklahoma-owned business,” Moin-Smith said. “We want to keep the Oklahoma tax dollars here and help our own state while promoting local businesses. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Tony’s Tree Plantation is the backdrop for a picturesque evening with the family. Adults can sip and shop, and there are plenty of youth activities, like a playground and basketball court, a small putt-putt green, a bean bag toss, face painting and selfie stations. Local music acts Heartbreak Rodeo, 2nd Chance Band and Black Water Bridge perform throughout the evening alongside special presentations by gypsy and fire dancers.

For amorous, adventurous couples ready to tie the knot, Rent My Airstreams will provide elopements, vow renewals and pop-up weddings. To build your family while there, adopt an animal from The Bella Foundation, which will bring dogs and cats that need forever homes.

This year’s Music and Wine Festival benefits the animal assistance nonprofit. Bring a new, unopened item such as dog food or cat toys to donate to the cause and receive half-price admission to the event.

Plenty of pavilions and gazebos will dot the beautiful landscape of the plantation, lights will be hung and a selection of food trucks — Tipsy Treats, known for its liquor-infused ice creams; That Pie Truck; FatBoy’s LunchBox; BlueJ’s Rollin’ Grill; and Tasty Treats — will serve food throughout the night.

General admission is free, but those age 21 and up who want to sample wine can purchase a wristband for $10.

Visit oklahomagypsyglam.com or call 405-602-1851.

Gypsy Glam Roadshow Music and Wine Festival

5-10 p.m. Saturday

Tony’s Tree Plantation

3801 S. Post Road

oklahomagypsyglam.com

405-602-1851

Free-$10

