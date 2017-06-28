Chicken-Fried News: Chicken-Fried fury

Oklahomans take three things seriously: college football, fried chicken and hating Kevin Durant.

So it is with an air of resignation that we inform you an Oklahoma City man threatened to blow up a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen after he was told the restaurant did not have the food he wanted.

Oklahoma City Police were called June 13 to Popeyes, 5200 N. May Ave., on a report of a passenger in a vehicle in the drive-thru making threatening statements, according to Fox 25.

“I’m gonna blow this bitch up. I’m gonna come back, and it’s not gonna be nice,” said the man, according to employee statements.

The irate man left and then later returned, this time driving the vehicle, and allegedly told an employee, “I’m gonna get you, too. I’m gonna blow it up.”

Police arrested Alfred C. Bell, 36, whom they identified as the threat-maker.

