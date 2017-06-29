Chicken-Fried News: Party planner

Here’s some breaking news for Oklahomans who have been living in a void without internet or any form of local news for the past several years: Republicans dominate statewide elections.

Republicans control every office voted upon in statewide elections. They also have an edge in both the state Senate and House of Representatives. Each of Oklahoma’s representatives in Congress is a Republican, and Donald Trump (who is not an Oklahoman, but is definitely a Republican) won the majority vote in every Oklahoma county in November’s presidential election.

To put this news another way, Oklahoma Democrats do not have much to lose.

That is why the appointment of 24-year-old political activist Anna Langthorn to lead the Oklahoma Democratic Party probably shouldn’t be seen as too much of a gamble. According to a recent Associated Press story, Langthorn already has logged five years of service with the state party and other social and political causes.

Her position is the latest in a small trend of millennial leaders for state Democratic parties. Nevada and North Dakota recently named 28-year-olds William McCurdy II and Kylie Oversen, respectively.

Oklahoma’s new party leader told AP that she hopes to unite the party’s traditional base with a younger, fervent following that was invigorated by candidate Bernie Sanders.

Langthorn’s promotion to party leader is a move Democrats hope will rally more support from millennial voters, some of whom have been reluctant to show up at voter booths. (Hey, finding time to vote is challenging when avocado toast is this good! We’re speaking from experience!)